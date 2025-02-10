Delhi Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Four Arrested; Two Infants Rescued

The Railway Unit of Delhi Police has arrested four individuals, including three women, for their alleged involvement in a child trafficking racket and rescued two kidnapped infants.

The Railway Unit of Delhi Police has arrested four individuals, including three women, for their alleged involvement in a child trafficking racket and rescued two kidnapped infants. The arrests came after an extensive investigation triggered by a series of child kidnappings from New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS).

The First Case: A Child Kidnapped from Main Hall

The investigation began on October 17, 2024, when a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was reported missing from the Main Hall of New Delhi Railway Station. According to the complaint, the child’s mother discovered her son had been kidnapped while she was asleep in the waiting area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range), Vijay Singh, explained, “CCTV footage revealed an unidentified woman taking the kidnapped child in an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver was traced and confirmed that he had dropped the woman near the toll gate at the Badarpur-Faridabad border.”

Similar Incident Uncovered

As the investigation progressed, police discovered that a similar case had been reported on July 31, 2024. A three-year-old boy was abducted near the ticket counter hall at the same station. In this case as well, CCTV footage showed the same suspect leaving the station with the child in an auto-rickshaw.

The Third Kidnapping and Breakthrough

The case took a more urgent turn on January 21, 2025, when a woman reported that her four-month-old infant had been kidnapped from the Food Court Waiting Hall at New Delhi Railway Station. The Railway Police immediately launched a full-scale investigation, assembling a dedicated team to trace the missing infant and apprehend those responsible.

With suspicions of an organized child trafficking network, the police team utilized advanced surveillance methods, analyzing footage from over 700 CCTV cameras. Technical analysis, combined with telecom data, led to the identification of the suspect’s auto-rickshaw and its registration number.

Operation in Badarpur and Faridabad

The breakthrough came when the suspect was traced to Badarpur and Faridabad through intensive ground-level intelligence gathering. A detailed search operation led the team to a suspect couple residing in Faridabad, who were linked to the abductions.

Child Trafficking Network Busted

The investigation revealed that the suspects were part of a well-coordinated child trafficking network. Following the arrests, two infants were rescued from the traffickers’ custody. The police are currently expanding the investigation to identify other possible accomplices and ensure the safety of any additional victims.

Ongoing Investigation

Delhi Police have assured that they are committed to dismantling the network entirely and preventing future incidents. Enhanced surveillance and proactive monitoring at vulnerable locations like railway stations have been put in place.

The arrested suspects are currently in police custody, and further inquiries are underway to determine the full extent of the trafficking operation.

This case highlights the importance of rapid response and advanced investigative techniques in addressing crimes involving children and ensuring their safety.

