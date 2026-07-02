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Home > India News > Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested

Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an alleged Pakistan-based terror module linked to ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. Four men from Punjab and Delhi were arrested, and police recovered foreign-made pistols, live cartridges and mobile phones. The accused allegedly received weapons through drones and were planning a terror attack in the national capital. The investigation is ongoing.

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti. Photos: ANI
Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti. Photos: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 11:58 IST

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested four men from Punjab and Delhi for allegedly planning a terror attack in the national capital on the directions of Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti.The accused were identified as Shubdeep Singh (23), Gurjant Singh (22), Sajan Singh (28), and Gaganpreet (24). Three are from Punjab, and one was arrested in Delhi. 

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module

Police recovered two foreign-made pistols, nine live cartridges, and five mobile phones from them.Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Inspectors Satish Rana and Ashok, under ACP Vivek Kumar Tyagi, conducted raids in Delhi and Punjab. 

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The first arrest was made in Amritsar, where Shubdeep Singh was caught with a pistol, cartridges, and phones. Further investigation led to the arrest of his associates Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh in Punjab. 

The fourth accused, Gaganpreet, was arrested in Delhi on April 24.During interrogation, the accused revealed they were in contact with Pakistani handlers using foreign phone numbers to avoid detection. 

Who Are the 4 Arrested in the Alleged Pakistan-Linked Terror Module?

The accused Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal, from Tarn Taran (near the Pakistan border), had previously been arrested in a drugs case. He received drone consignments of weapons and narcotics.

Gurjant Singh, alias Rishi, also from Tarn Taran, and his cousin Sajan Singh, alias Honey, from Amritsar, were involved in receiving arms through drones. Both had prior NDPS cases.

Gaganpreet, from Fatehgarh Sahib, was in touch with handlers via social media and was assigned to make videos of police establishments in Delhi.

They allegedly received arms and narcotics through drones from across the border. One of the accused, Gaganpreet, had conducted reconnaissance of police stations and religious places in Delhi and was tasked with carrying out a firing incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. The Special Cell is investigating further to identify more members of the network.

Inputs from ANI 

Also Read: Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day 

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Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested
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Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested
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