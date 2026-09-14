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Home > India News > Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?

Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?

Delhi Police suspends a constable after his Instagram reel with a weapon during BRICS Summit security duty goes viral. Departmental inquiry launched.

Delhi Police Constable Suspended Over Viral BRICS Summit Weapon Reel (Images: X)
Delhi Police Constable Suspended Over Viral BRICS Summit Weapon Reel (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 07:42 IST

A Delhi Police constable has been suspended after an Instagram reel showing him with a weapon during BRICS Summit security duty went viral on social media. The constable, posted in the North-West district, was seen wearing a BRICS Summit 2026 ID card in the video. The incident raised questions about security arrangements and the conduct of police personnel deployed for the high-profile international event at Bharat Mandapam. A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and further action will depend on its findings.

BRICS security duty turns controversial after Instagram posts

As per reports, police said the constable had been posting about his firearms and recording videos from his security posts on Instagram for the last couple of days. Several users flagged the posts online, leading to police taking cognisance of the matter. The footage drew criticism as viewers questioned the appropriateness of sharing such content during a high-security international event.

The constable was removed from BRICS security arrangements and sent back to the North-West district. Senior officers said he had earlier been deployed in and around five-star hotels and important locations linked to BRICS Summit guests.

Delhi Police starts inquiry into constable’s conduct

Reportedly, Delhi Police said the matter was taken seriously and a departmental inquiry was launched against the constable. Officers confirmed that he was posted in the North-West district and was also associated with the Bangladeshi Cell, where officials conduct raids and gather information about foreign citizens allegedly staying illegally in India.

“ A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. He is also likely to be suspended from duties. He is posted in Bangladeshi cell where officials conduct raids and or gather information against illegally staying foreign citizens”, officers said on Sunday.

The constable has now been suspended from duty, according to the police response. Further action will be decided after the departmental inquiry. The development came as tight security arrangements remained in place in Delhi for the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Also Read: Putin Gets A Surprise Offer From Modi And Xi Over Ukraine War, Is Russia Ready For Talks In October?    

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Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?
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Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?

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Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?
Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?
Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?
Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?
Delhi Police Constable Suspended After BRICS Summit Security Reel With Weapon Goes Viral: What Happened?

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