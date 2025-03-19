Delhi Police Crack ₹80Lakh Robbery Case; Israeli Facial Recognition Tech Helps Catch 2

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police successfully solved a robbery case involving the theft of ₹80 lakh at gunpoint, thanks to advanced Israeli facial recognition technology. The police arrested two suspects and recovered almost the entire stolen amount, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Ali and Samir, according to a senior police officer.

The robbery took place on Monday in the bustling Chandni Chowk area. A trader’s employee was intercepted and robbed at gunpoint. The criminals fired a warning shot before making off with the cash, the officer stated.

Investigation Using CCTV Footage

Following the robbery, police launched a detailed investigation. Footage from nearly 500 CCTV cameras installed across Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, and Lahori Gate was thoroughly analyzed.

During this process, Israeli facial recognition technology played a crucial role in identifying the prime suspect, Md Ali, by linking him to a previous case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raja Banthia.

How the Robbery Unfolded

DCP Banthia provided a detailed account of the crime:

“On March 17, Ajmal Bhai Ganesh, an employee of R K Enterprises and a resident of Patan, Gujarat, collected ₹80 lakh from the Kucha Ghasiram area around 7 pm. “As he was heading towards his residence in Fatehpuri, Ganesh was intercepted by an armed man who attempted to snatch his bag. When Ganesh resisted, the accused fired a warning shot, seized the bag, and escaped.”

During the investigation, police identified a suspect wearing a blue shirt and a cap who had been following the victim. This suspect was later seen fleeing towards Fatehpuri Masjid. Another suspect was observed escaping towards Lal Qila on a Scooty, the DCP added.

Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Money

The police swiftly acted upon the gathered intelligence.

Md Ali, a resident of Daryaganj, was arrested first. During interrogation, he disclosed the identity of his accomplice, Samir.

Samir was later arrested from Daryaganj.

A raid was conducted at Samir’s residence, leading to the recovery of:

₹79.5 lakh in cash

A semi-automatic pistol with three bullets

Other incriminating materials

Planning and Execution of the Crime

The investigation revealed that Ali had prior knowledge about the cash movement in Kucha Ghasiram. He conducted a recce before selecting his target.

Ali identified the victim and provided information about the cash.

Samir executed the robbery.

“Both accused have been booked under the relevant sections of law,” DCP Banthia confirmed.

High-Tech Crime Fighting

This case highlights how advanced technology such as facial recognition can play a pivotal role in solving crimes. By leveraging digital surveillance and artificial intelligence, law enforcement agencies can track criminals efficiently and recover stolen property swiftly.

The Delhi Police’s swift response and use of innovative technology ensured that the perpetrators were caught and justice was served. This case serves as a warning to criminals that cutting-edge policing techniques are making it harder to escape the law.