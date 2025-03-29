Home
Delhi Police Cracks Box Bed Murder Case; 2 Arrested

Delhi police have solved a gruesome murder case just a day after discovering a woman’s decomposed body hidden inside a bed storage compartment in a flat in Shahdara. The breakthrough came with the arrest of the house owner and one of his accomplices.

Authorities received a distressing call on Friday about a foul smell coming from a flat in Satyam Enclave, Vivek Vihar. When officers arrived, they found the house locked from the outside but noticed bloodstains near the back door. Upon gaining entry, they made a chilling discovery—a 35-year-old woman's decomposed body stuffed inside a bag within the bed's storage area.

Authorities received a distressing call on Friday about a foul smell coming from a flat in Satyam Enclave, Vivek Vihar. When officers arrived, they found the house locked from the outside but noticed bloodstains near the back door. Upon gaining entry, they made a chilling discovery—a 35-year-old woman’s decomposed body stuffed inside a bag within the bed’s storage area.

Prime Suspect Nabbed

A special police team was formed to investigate the murder, with their first task being to locate the owner of the house, 65-year-old Vivekanand Mishra. The team tracked him down near Surajmal Park in Anand Vihar and took him into custody.

During interrogation, Mishra admitted to the crime and identified two accomplices—Abhay Kumar Jha, also known as Sonu, and Ashish Kumar.

Manhunt and Arrests

As police continued their probe, they discovered that Sonu had traveled to Delhi specifically to dispose of the body. He was staying in a hotel in Paharganj but, sensing trouble, attempted to escape to Bihar.

Acting swiftly, investigators tracked his movements and found that he had boarded the Magadh Express. With the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP), he was arrested at Aligarh station before he could flee.

A Chilling Murder Plot

Further investigation, including analysis of call records, revealed that the murder was premeditated. Mishra and Sonu had plotted the crime in advance. On March 21, Sonu and the third accomplice, Ashish, lured the victim, Anju alias Anjali, from Ludhiana to Delhi, where she was killed.

Authorities also uncovered disturbing online searches made by Mishra before the murder. He had looked up ways to dispose of a body using chemicals and had even searched for open manholes and Delhi Jal Board drains, indicating that the suspects had planned to destroy evidence after committing the crime.

Hunt for the Third Accomplice

While Mishra and Sonu are now in police custody, the search is still on for the third suspect, Ashish Kumar. Investigators are also working to determine the exact motive behind the brutal killing.

The case has sent shockwaves through the area, with residents expressing fear and disbelief over the chilling details that have emerged. Police have assured that all efforts are being made to bring the remaining accused to justice and uncover the full story behind the murder.

