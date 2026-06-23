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Home > India News > Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt

Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt

Delhi Police shot the Mehrauli rape-murder accused in the leg during an alleged escape attempt. The cab driver is accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl. Arrested within six hours, he allegedly confessed during interrogation after being identified through CCTV footage.

Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt (Via AI)
Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 21:57 IST

Delhi: In a major development in the Mehrauli rape and murder case, Delhi Police shot the accused cab driver in the leg during an alleged escape attempt while he was in custody. According to police, the accused, identified as 25-year-old Bablu alias Babloo from Bihar, tried to flee during the investigation, prompting officers to open fire and prevent his escape. He was subsequently taken into custody and provided medical treatment.

11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted While Sleeping On Footpath

The encounter comes a day after the accused was arrested for allegedly abducting, sexually assaulting and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Delhi’s Mehrauli area. Police said the victim was sleeping with her family on a footpath near CDR Chowk when she was allegedly kidnapped around 5 a.m. The family, originally from Bihar, had been living on the pavement due to financial difficulties.

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When the girl was found missing, her family immediately alerted police. A large-scale search operation was launched, with nearly 20 police teams deployed to trace her whereabouts. Investigators reviewed hundreds of CCTV recordings from Mehrauli and surrounding areas, eventually identifying the suspect.

Accused Killed Victim & Dumped Body Near Gurugram Border

According to investigators, the accused worked as a cab driver for an app-based service. Police said he allegedly abducted the child, sexually assaulted her and later strangled her to death. The girl’s body was allegedly dumped in a forested stretch along the Faridabad-Gurugram road in an attempt to hide the crime.

Police Cite Confession During Interrogation

The suspect was arrested within six hours of the crime being reported, following intensive surveillance and CCTV analysis. During questioning, police said he confessed to the kidnapping, assault and murder. Authorities also revealed that he had previous criminal cases registered against him in Bihar.

READ MORE: How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue

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Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt
Tags: cab driver arrestedCCTV investigationchild safety DelhiDelhi crime newsdelhi policeFaridabad Gurugram roadMehrauli rape murderminor girl abducted

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Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt

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Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt
Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt
Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt
Delhi Police Encounters Cab Driver Accused Of Brutal Assault On Minor In Mehrauli During Escape Attempt

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