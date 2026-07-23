Delhi Police Fact-Checks Reports of NSA Use Against Protesting Students-Here’s What it Says

Reports recently surfaced that the Delhi Police had been granted powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980 specifically to quell ongoing student protests in the national capital. According to an order issued by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the Commissioner of Police was authorized to exercise powers as a detaining authority under the NSA for a three-month period—starting July 19, 2026, just a day before the scheduled ‘Chalo Sansad’ rally. However, the Delhi Police issued a official clarification on X dismissing these reports, stating that the order is a routine quarterly renewal of detention powers under the NSA and not a targeted measure against the demonstrators.

“It has been reported by several media houses that, in order to quell the CJP protests, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted powers of detention under the National Security Act (NSA),” the Delhi Police clarified on X, adding: “The current renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period effective from 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, predating the commencement of the CJP protests.”

Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.

In this regard, it is officially clarified that the… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026

When and How NSA Was Enacted in India

The National Security Act, 1980 was enacted by the Parliament of India and came into force on September 23, 1980. Under this law, the government is empowered to detain individuals preventively to protect national security, maintain public order, and ensure essential services. The history of preventive detention in India traces back to the British colonial era with the Defence of India Rules, 1939, which allowed detention without trial during World War II. After independence, India retained these provisions through the Preventive Detention Act, 1950.

During the Emergency (1975–1977), the government extensively utilized the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), 1971 to detain political opponents, activists, and journalists without trial. Following the Emergency, the Janata Party government repealed MISA in 1978. However, citing the need to address ongoing threats to public order, the Indira Gandhi-led government subsequently enacted the NSA in 1980 as a permanent preventive detention framework, permitting detentions for up to 12 months under specific conditions.

Escalation of Delhi Student Protests

Meanwhile, tension has intensified following a baton charge by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during a protest march toward Parliament on July 20. In response, student demonstrations have spread across multiple states, including Delhi and Bihar. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement have left several students and police personnel injured. In light of the escalating situation, authorities have temporarily suspended internet services in parts of Delhi and deployed additional RAF and CRPF units from neighboring states to maintain order.

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