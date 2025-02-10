Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan Over Violent Face-Off

The police claim that Khan and his supporters helped a proclaimed offender, wanted in an attempted murder case, escape from custody.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday. According to the police, Khan and his supporters reportedly helped a proclaimed offender, who is accused in an attempted murder case, escape from custody.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A senior police officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the matter and said that an FIR has been filed against Khan and his supporters under charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging their duties.

The incident took place when the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police attempted to arrest Shabaz Khan, who is wanted in an attempted murder case. As per police sources, a confrontation ensued between Amanatullah Khan’s supporters and the police team, which enabled Shabaz to flee from the spot. The police claim that Khan was present at the scene when the attack occurred, further implicating him in the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amanatullah Khan, the sitting MLA from Okhla, has been a prominent leader of AAP and has won the seat for the third consecutive time. In the recent Delhi Assembly elections, he secured 88,392 votes, defeating BJP’s Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes. Chaudhary managed to garner 65,304 votes.

This incident adds to the political tensions in Delhi, as opposition parties are likely to use the case to target the AAP government. Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into the matter, and further legal proceedings are expected in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Takes Jibe At INDIA Bloc, Calls It A ‘Wedding Procession Without A Groom’