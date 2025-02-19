Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CM Oath-Taking Ceremony At Ramleela Ground

Delhi Police issues a traffic advisory for the CM’s oath-taking ceremony at Ramleela Ground, imposing restrictions on key routes from 7 AM to 4 PM Thursday.

With the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister set to take place on Thursday at Ramleela Ground, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the capital. The event is expected to witness a significant gathering, including high-profile VVIPs and dignitaries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Traffic Restrictions and Key Routes Affected

To manage the anticipated congestion, several traffic diversions will be in effect across major routes from 7 AM to 4 PM on the day of the ceremony. Commuters should expect restrictions on the following roads:

BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

Aruna Asif Ali Road

Minto Road to Kamla Market Roundabout

Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

Ajmeri Gate to Kamla Market Roundabout

Additionally, major intersections, including Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhabhuti Marg – DDU Marg Red Light, and Jhandewalan, will experience diversions during the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Commuter Advisory and Alternative Routes

Authorities have urged the public to follow alternative routes and opt for public transportation to reduce traffic congestion. Key recommendations include:

Use public transport to minimize congestion.

Avoid roadside parking and utilize only designated parking areas.

Take Paharganj-side roads for New Delhi Railway Station instead of the Ajmeri Gate side.

Report suspicious activity or objects to the police immediately.

BJP Returns to Power After 26 Years

The event marks a significant political shift, with the BJP securing a decisive victory in the February 5 Assembly elections. The party clinched 48 out of 70 seats, defeating the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and reclaiming power in Delhi after a 26-year gap.

With heightened security arrangements in place, Delhi Police is ensuring all measures for a seamless event while urging citizens to cooperate with the traffic guidelines.

ALSO READ: BJP To Announce Delhi Chief Minister Today, Oath Ceremony Invite Goes Viral – Check Here!