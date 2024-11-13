Delhi Police Launches Sweeping Anti-Gangster Operation

The Delhi Police recently launched a coordinated campaign targeting high-profile gangsters and their associates throughout the capital

The Delhi Police recently launched a coordinated campaign targeting high-profile gangsters and their associates throughout the capital in a targeted effort to dismantle organized crime networks. The crackdown, which involved a series of night-long raids, focused on the hideouts of several prominent and wanted criminals tied to notorious gangs that have long plagued Delhi with violent crimes.

According to police sources, raids were carried out in various regions, including Outer Delhi, Dwarka, North East Delhi, Narela, Kanjhawala, and Sangam Vihar. The operation targeted key figures and associates of well-known criminal syndicates, including Lawrence Bishnoi, the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, Himanshu Bhau Gang, Kala Jathedi, Hashim Baba, Chhenu Gang, Gogi Gang, Neeraj Bawania, and the Tillu Tajpuria Gang.

Multi-Agency Coordination and Strategic Execution

The Delhi Police Special Cell and Crime Branch coordinated efforts with local police stations, Special Staff units, and local Thana teams, pooling resources to conduct these high-stakes raids. Their primary objective was to apprehend gang members and close associates, who are believed to be involved in various violent incidents, including recent cases of shootings and murders in Delhi.

Sources within the police have indicated that these raids specifically targeted shooters and gang enforcers known to operate under the umbrella of these gangs. Many individuals have reportedly been taken into custody, and intensive questioning is underway to gain further intelligence on gang operations and potential future attacks.