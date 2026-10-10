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Home > India News > Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions

Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions

Police allege that Imam violated the bail conditions by interacting with media personnel during his interim release from October 4 to October 10 to attend his cousin’s wedding.

Sharjeel Imam. (Source:ANI)
Sharjeel Imam. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-10 12:57 IST

In a fresh development in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, Delhi Police has moved the Karkardooma Court seeking cancellation of activist Sharjeel Imam’s interim bail. The police have alleged that Imam violated the conditions imposed by the court by interacting with media personnel during the period of his temporary release. The application contends that his conduct was deliberate and amounted to a serious breach of the conditions under which he was granted interim bail. The court is scheduled to hear the police plea today.

Police Allege Violation of Bail Conditions

In its application, Delhi Police has argued that Sharjeel Imam was legally bound to comply with all the conditions laid down by the court while granting him interim bail. The police have alleged that by speaking to media personnel, Imam violated an explicit condition attached to the relief granted to him. According to the prosecution, his conduct indicates that he misused the liberty extended to him by the court. The police have urged the court to take note of the alleged violation and cancel his interim bail.

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Interim Bail Granted for Cousin’s Wedding

Sharjeel Imam was granted interim bail for the period from October 4 to October 10 to attend his cousin’s wedding. The temporary relief was granted to enable him to participate in the family occasion, subject to the conditions imposed by the court. However, Delhi Police has now approached the court, claiming that Imam failed to adhere to those restrictions. The police have maintained that the conditions accompanying interim bail were binding and that the concession could not be used in a manner contrary to the court’s directions.

Karkardooma Court to Hear Plea

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi will hear the application filed by Delhi Police seeking cancellation of Imam’s interim bail. The matter will be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who had earlier granted Imam interim bail to attend the wedding. The court’s decision on the police application will determine whether the interim bail granted to Imam should be withdrawn. The allegations raised by the police are subject to consideration by the court, which will decide the matter after hearing the plea.
Also Read: Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest

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Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions
Tags: bail conditions violationdelhi policeDelhi riots caseDelhi riots conspiracy caseKarkardooma CourtSharjeel ImamSharjeel Imam bail cancellationSharjeel Imam interim bail

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Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions

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Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions
Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions
Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions
Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions
Delhi Police Move Court To Cancel Sharjeel Imam’s Interim Bail, Allege Violation Of Bail Conditions

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