Delhi Police Recruitment Tragedy: 23 Year Old Candidate Collapses During Running Test, Dies

A 23-year-old candidate collapsed while undertaking the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test for Delhi Police Recruitment Program at DPA Wazirabad in Delhi on Monday, in an unfortunate incident that has cast a dark cloud over the recruitment process.

Candidate Dies After Completing Third Round

The victim has been confirmed to be Saurav Kumar, son of Lachhi Singh, hailing from Neta Nagar village in Salamatpur, with his post office being in Anoopshahar, Uttar Pradesh. As per Delhi Police, Saurav Kumar was participating in the race round at about 9.09 am and completed the first three rounds but suffered from some physical trouble. He then went to the side of the track, where other participants were sitting, and finally fell unconscious.

Ground Staff Carries Him for Immediate Treatment

The ground staff noticed the participant and informed the ambulance and medical crew that was available at the venue. The ambulance, which was ready at the ground, rushed him to the nearest hospital. Sadly, he died due to his condition there.

Test Was Part of Constable Recruitment Drive

The Physical Endurance and Measurement Test was being conducted as part of the ongoing recruitment process for the post of constable in the Delhi Police.

Similar Incident Reported in Meerut Last Week

This is not the first such tragedy in recent days. Last week, another candidate died during a Physical Efficiency Test for recruitment to the post of Home Guards in Uttar Pradesh, held at Kailash Prakash Sports Stadium in Meerut’s Civil Lines. Police said 1,017 candidates had appeared for that test, during which several participants reported health issues. Eleven candidates complained of ill health during the examination and were given first aid at the venue before being shifted to Medical College, Meerut, for further treatment.

Growing Concern Over Candidate Safety

The back to back incidents in Delhi and Meerut have raised questions around the safety protocols and medical preparedness in place during physically demanding recruitment tests, with authorities yet to comment on any review of procedures following these deaths.

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