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Home > India News > Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?

Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?

Delhi ADCP Sandeep Lamba was removed from Jantar Mantar duty after a viral video showed him slapping a woman protester during the CJP march to Parliament, prompting public backlash and High Court scrutiny.

Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty. Picture Credit: @TheReal_Jassi/X
Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty. Picture Credit: @TheReal_Jassi/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 13:49 IST

Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba is off Jantar Mantar duty. He got caught on camera slapping a woman who was part of the CJP protest that took place on 20 July, where the crowd was marching from Jantar Mantar towards the Parliament to demand the resignation of the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, for accountability for the multiple paper leaks that happened in recent times, including the NEET paper leak issue. The North East district officer was caught on camera in a 36-second clip that spread fast across social media. By Wednesday, a day after the footage started making rounds, police sources confirmed Lamba had been sent back to his home district.

Chaos Near Parliament

The march itself was organised under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) banner, a group linked to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and it was headed toward Parliament when things fell apart. Police used lathi-charge and tear gas as the crowd pushed forward. Somewhere in that mess, someone filmed Lamba appearing to slap a woman protester. The clip outlived the protest itself and it’s still what people are talking about. People on social media are asking is this how the police of our country work? And they are getting angry about how a male police officer can slap a female protester? And also they are questioning the system and the protocols. 

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Who is Sandeep Lamba?

He’s no rookie. A 2011-batch DANIPS officer, Lamba has built a reputation as a sharp investigator over the years, even picking up a Union Home Minister’s medal in 2021 for his investigative work. He spent a good stretch in the Crime Branch as Assistant Commissioner before returning to the Delhi cadre in 2024, where he’s since been posted to North East district.

What Comes Next?

Delhi Police hasn’t tried to defend the moment; internally, the line has been that the officer “lost his cool.” Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has stepped in on a related front, ordering that CCTV footage and other video evidence tied to complaints of police excess during the march be preserved. Petitions over how security personnel handled the protest are now before the court.

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Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?

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Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?

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Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?
Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?
Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?
Delhi Police Removes Additional DCP From Jantar Mantar Duty After Slapping Scandal: Who is Sandeep Lamba?

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