Delhi Police Scan CCTV Footage To Probe Stampede At Railway Station

The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday, which claimed at least 18 lives. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the chaos and determine the underlying causes of the incident.

A senior police official told news agency PTI, “Our main focus is to determine the primary cause that triggered the stampede. We will analyze all available data, including CCTV footage and announcements made during that time.”

Misinformation and Overcrowding Led to Panic

Preliminary findings indicate that a wrong announcement about a platform change may have contributed to the confusion, prompting a sudden surge of passengers. Platforms 14 and 15 were overcrowded with people attempting to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The stampede occurred as a massive number of devotees gathered at the station, many of whom were already frustrated by delays in train schedules. Officials suspect that misinformation, combined with overcrowding, created panic, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Death Toll and Injuries

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed that 15 people were brought dead to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Saturday night. By Sunday morning, the toll had risen to 18. Among the deceased, 14 were women, and five were minors, including two children under the age of 10.

Nearly 15 other passengers sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment at LNJP Hospital. A heavy police presence has been deployed at the hospital to maintain order and ensure the safety of both patients and medical staff.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that the situation is now under control. He also confirmed that four special trains were operated to clear the rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station.

“A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the causes of the stampede. Our teams are working round the clock to assist all those affected by this tragic incident,” Vaishnaw said.

Steps to Prevent Future Tragedies

Following the incident, questions are being raised about the need for improved crowd management and safety measures at major railway stations. Experts suggest implementing stricter crowd control protocols, enhancing station infrastructure, and improving coordination among authorities to prevent such disasters in the future.

Additionally, increasing public awareness about handling large crowds and emergency situations could help mitigate risks during peak travel periods, especially during large religious gatherings like the Maha Kumbh.

Compensation Announced

The government has announced financial aid for the victims’ families. The compensation package includes Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

The Delhi Police continue their investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as they analyze the available evidence. Authorities have urged passengers to remain cautious and follow official announcements to avoid similar incidents in the future.

