Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was presented in a sessions court on Wednesday in connection with an organized crime investigation. The Delhi Police requested that the case be transferred to a special court for MPs and MLAs, but the judge denied the request. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain clarified that the matter at hand concerned Balyan’s […]

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was presented in a sessions court on Wednesday in connection with an organized crime investigation.

The Delhi Police requested that the case be transferred to a special court for MPs and MLAs, but the judge denied the request.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain clarified that the matter at hand concerned Balyan’s status as a sitting MLA, and the case should therefore be tried in a specialized court for lawmakers. She stated, “I do not have the authority to transfer the case. Provide me with a precedent for such a transfer.”

The judge also expressed frustration with the request, commenting, “What was the need to bring this issue here? This seems like a waste of time. Unless you show me a relevant judgment, I cannot pass an order at this moment.”

After a short recess, the prosecutor presented a judgment related to another former Delhi MLA, Rambir Shokeen.

Judge Jain questioned the prosecutor, asking, “As a prosecutor, you should be clear. Are you standing by your initial position, or is it changing?” The prosecutor confirmed that he was relying on the judgment provided.

The matter was adjourned, with the court set to deliver its order at 2 PM.

Balyan had been arrested the previous day in connection with an alleged organized crime case, although he was granted bail in a separate case concerning alleged extortion.

Read More: Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra