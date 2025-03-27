Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Naresh Kumar, has been dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate operating in the capital.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Naresh Kumar, has been dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate operating in the capital. The termination order was issued on March 20, following a prolonged investigation into his suspected role in narcotics distribution and his year-long evasion from arrest.

Investigation Uncovers Shocking Links

The case came to light during an ongoing crackdown on organized drug networks in Delhi. One of the arrested individuals, Surojit, reportedly disclosed that Naresh Kumar was the mastermind behind the syndicate, a revelation that significantly escalated the probe.

According to police sources, Kumar allegedly facilitated drug trafficking operations while misusing his position within the force. His alleged involvement raised serious concerns about corruption within law enforcement agencies and their vulnerability to criminal influence.

Authorities had been on the lookout for Kumar for more than a year after uncovering his potential ties to the drug trade. Despite efforts to apprehend him, he managed to evade law enforcement until the termination order was issued.

Strict Action and Legal Proceedings

Delhi Police have reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct within their ranks. Following Kumar’s dismissal, legal action is expected to proceed, with further investigations aimed at identifying other possible connections within the force and the broader syndicate.

