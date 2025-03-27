Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Naresh Kumar, has been dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate operating in the capital.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Naresh Kumar, has been dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate operating in the capital. The termination order was issued on March 20, following a prolonged investigation into his suspected role in narcotics distribution and his year-long evasion from arrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Investigation Uncovers Shocking Links

The case came to light during an ongoing crackdown on organized drug networks in Delhi. One of the arrested individuals, Surojit, reportedly disclosed that Naresh Kumar was the mastermind behind the syndicate, a revelation that significantly escalated the probe.

According to police sources, Kumar allegedly facilitated drug trafficking operations while misusing his position within the force. His alleged involvement raised serious concerns about corruption within law enforcement agencies and their vulnerability to criminal influence.

Authorities had been on the lookout for Kumar for more than a year after uncovering his potential ties to the drug trade. Despite efforts to apprehend him, he managed to evade law enforcement until the termination order was issued.

Strict Action and Legal Proceedings

Delhi Police have reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct within their ranks. Following Kumar’s dismissal, legal action is expected to proceed, with further investigations aimed at identifying other possible connections within the force and the broader syndicate.

Also Read: Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

Filed under

Delhi Sub Inspector Drug Syndicate

newsx

Delhi Police Sub Inspector Dismissed From Service For Alleged Involvement In Drug Syndicate
newsx

New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain
Trump’s 25% auto tariff

These Indian Companies Will Be Affected By Donald Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff
newsx

Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders
PM Modi’s letter to Yun

What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad...
PM Modi extends greetings

PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain

New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain

These Indian Companies Will Be Affected By Donald Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff

These Indian Companies Will Be Affected By Donald Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff

Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders

Surge In Online Grocery Shopping, Quick Commerce Platforms Bloom With Two Thirds Of Online Orders

What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad Yunus?

What Is 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War That PM Modi Cited In His Letter To Muhammad...

PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Writes To Bangladesh’s Yunus, Calls Liberation War A ‘Shared History’ Ahead Of BIMSTEC...

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?