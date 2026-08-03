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Home > India News > Delhi Police Won’t File FIR Against Noida Teen in PM Modi Abuse Case: What Led to the Decision?

Delhi Police Won’t File FIR Against Noida Teen in PM Modi Abuse Case: What Led to the Decision?

Delhi Police will not register an FIR against the 15-year-old girl seen in the viral Jantar Mantar protest video targeting PM Modi. The decision came after her public apologies and legal review.

Delhi Police Won’t File FIR Against Noida Teen in PM Modi Abuse Case: What Led to the Decision?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 12:20 IST

The Delhi Police won’t file a First Information Report (FIR) against the girl who abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi a few weeks back. According to reports, no FIR has yet been filed against the girl, and no case will be registered against her in the future. The decision comes after a Zero FIR filed by Noida Police was forwarded to the Delhi Police as the case happened in the national capital city.

Controversy Erupted After Viral Video From Youth Protest

This issue was raised due to the viral video posted from a protest rally that took place at Jantar Mantar. In this video, the girl can be seen abusing PM Modi at a protest rally organised by the youth-based party, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest rally was called over the leak of competitive examination papers.

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Teen Shared Two Apology Videos After Backlash

The Delhi Police decision followed two public apology videos shared by the girl. In her first message, she expressed regret over her remarks and asked people to forgive her. When a police officer filed a complaint against her, she shared another apology video. She identified herself as a 15-year-old and stated that she was influenced by people present at the protest. 

“I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the prime minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did,” she said.

She also said she was ashamed of the incident and that she did not upload the viral video herself.

“I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the prime minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did,” she said. The girl added that repeating the slogans was her “first and last mistake” and promised not to repeat such an act.

Noida Police Had Registered Zero FIR Before Transfer

This case was initiated following a complaint filed by one resident of Ghaziabad. Noida Police has registered a Zero FIR on July 30 at the Expressway police station. This complaint said that the girl had made insulting statements against the Prime Minister of India during the demonstration held on July 23.

The case has been registered under sections regarding intentional insult, public mischief, and defamation from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was transferred to Delhi Police since the act took place at Jantar Mantar.

Police Also Probed Viral Clip Circulation

Apart from the complaint against the girl, Delhi Police registered a separate FIR regarding the circulation of the viral video. The police also contacted social media platform X and sought removal of the clip. Officials asked for the preservation of digital records linked to the video.

PM Modi Asked People To Forgive ‘Misguided Children’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later reacted to the controversy through a late-night video message. He said he was hurt that he and his late mother were targeted with “filthy abuses” during the protest. However, he appealed to people to forgive the “misguided children” and help them move towards the right path.

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Delhi Police Won’t File FIR Against Noida Teen in PM Modi Abuse Case: What Led to the Decision?
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Delhi Police Won’t File FIR Against Noida Teen in PM Modi Abuse Case: What Led to the Decision?

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Delhi Police Won’t File FIR Against Noida Teen in PM Modi Abuse Case: What Led to the Decision?
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