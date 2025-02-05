Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Just a day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has been booked over his claim that the Haryana government deliberately contaminated Yamuna water.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks


Just a day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has been booked over his claim that the Haryana government deliberately contaminated Yamuna water, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case was registered at Shahabad Police Station in Kurukshetra, Haryana, following a court order. According to officials, Kejriwal has been charged under Sections 192, 196, 197, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2024.

“The case has been registered after court directions. The investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on evidence,” said Shahabad SHO Satish Kumar in a statement to media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Political Battle Over Water Contamination Claims

The FIR has sparked a sharp political exchange, with Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra accusing Kejriwal of misleading voters. He claimed that Kejriwal was trying to shift focus from governance failures ahead of the elections.

“AAP and Arvind Kejriwal have no development to showcase from their 10-year rule. That’s why they never talk about it in their campaigns. They couldn’t even ensure clean drinking water for Delhi residents. Back in 2020, Kejriwal had said that if he failed to clean the Yamuna, people shouldn’t vote for him in 2025. Now, instead of taking responsibility, he is blaming the Haryana government. An FIR was necessary for such false statements,” Malhotra stated.

Kejriwal’s Allegations Against Haryana Govt

Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of deliberately poisoning the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi. He claimed this was an attempt to create a health crisis in the capital, for which the blame would fall on AAP.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Kejriwal alleged that the ammonia levels in Yamuna’s water had risen to dangerous levels, making it unfit for consumption. He cited data showing that ammonia levels surged from 3.2 ppm on January 15 to 7 ppm within days.

Haryana CM Counters Kejriwal’s Claims

Rejecting Kejriwal’s accusations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pointed fingers at the Delhi government’s mismanagement. He stated that ₹8,500 crore had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Delhi, but AAP failed to implement the project.

To support his argument, CM Saini displayed two jars of Yamuna water—one collected from the Delhi-Haryana border (Palla Ghat) and the other from Wazirabad in Delhi. He emphasized that the water quality deteriorated only after reaching Delhi, implying that the pollution issue stemmed from within the capital.

Elections Amid Controversy

As Delhi prepares to vote on Wednesday, the escalating war of words between AAP and BJP has added political tension ahead of the polls. With vote counting scheduled for February 8, this controversy is expected to play a significant role in shaping the electoral narrative.

Read More: Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Complaint Against BJP Leader Karnail Singh

Filed under

arvind kejriwal

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After Cracking This Joke

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox