Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Delhi Pollution: Is Odd Even Rule Returning To NCR?

Delhi pollution: As the Delhi air quality worsens, the government is likely to come up with major steps in the form of odd and even rules and work-from-home measures.

Since Sunday the air quality in the national capital has remained in the “severe plus” category with AQI readings consistently remaining above 450.

Government monitoring the situation

Delhi environment Minister Gopal Rai has stated that the AAP government is monitoring the situation. He said the government will quickly decide on all important and possible preventive measures.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court of India directed all the NCR governments to ensure that GRAP-4 measures are implemented in letter and spirit and remain in place till the AQI touches 300. The court, while coming heavy on the administration of various governments, also ordered the formation of anti-pollution teams to monitor that all measures are being successfully followed.

Will odd-even rule return in Delhi after Delhi pollution touches severe numbers?

The Delhi government led by Atishi has not yet ruled out reintroduction of the erstwhile odd-even rule. This is a vehicle rationing scheme implemented when pollution levels do not come down for several days.

The Environment Minister also said that the government will take a final call on the reintroduction of the Odd-Even scheme. He said they are takin experts’ advice and requirements on the issue.

“From our side, the government is taking all the necessary steps at our level. We are monitoring everything closely and making decisions daily. We will consult experts and take all required measures,” the minister said.

Delhi pollution and Odd-Even rule: A tryst for years

When implemented, the Odd-Even rule will restrict the plying of all vehicles, which includes rivate vehicles.

Pertinent to mention, the Delhi-NCR from Monday under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 has currently put a ban on most commercial vehicles and private vehicles with BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel certifications.

Read More: Delhi Schools Shut, DU Shifts Online As Pollution Crisis Deepens

