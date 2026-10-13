Delhi Protest Restrictions: Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court in Contempt Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas have filed an intervention applications in the Supreme Court in connection with a contempt case regarding restrictions in Delhi during protests on October 10 demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar for alleged ‘vote theft’.

The pleas have been filed alleging non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders on restrictions on Metro and railway services ahead of the protests in the national capital.

The contempt petition was filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairperson D Thara. The petition alleged that the officials violated the court’s October 9 directions by imposing sweeping restrictions on public transport ahead of the protests against Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier October 11, a special bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that a prima facie case of contempt was made out and issued notices to the officials seeking their responses.

The court had expressed concern over proposed restrictions on Metro and railway services ahead of the October 10 protest. The court had stated that security arrangements should not bring public transport in Delhi to a an abrupt halt.

Following later hearings, the Supreme Court had issued directions to ensure the normal functioning of public transport facilities and facilitate the movement of people subject to law-and-order situation. The court had also directed that internet services remain unaffected in the city.