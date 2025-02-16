Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Authorities Offer 1.99 Crore Cash Compensation To Victims

Authorities from the Indian Railways distributed large amounts of cash to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The cash handouts took place outside the mortuaries of three Delhi hospitals

Authorities from the Indian Railways distributed large amounts of cash to families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The cash handouts took place outside the mortuaries of three Delhi hospitals—Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Each family of the deceased reportedly received up to Rs 10 lakh in cash, despite official guidelines limiting immediate cash relief to Rs 50,000. According to the 2023 regulations governing ex-gratia payments, the remaining compensation should be transferred via cheque, RTGS, NEFT, or other online payment methods.

Railway Guidelines on Ex-Gratia Payments

The rules for ex-gratia payments state:

A maximum of Rs 50,000 can be given in cash for immediate relief to help with initial expenses.

The remaining amount must be transferred via cheque or electronic payment methods.

Railways have the discretion to distribute the full amount using electronic modes if necessary.

Despite these guidelines, reports confirm that the entire Rs 10 lakh compensation was handed out in cash at the hospital premises.

Death Toll and Compensation Breakdown

At least 18 people lost their lives in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. By Sunday afternoon, their bodies had been transported to their respective hometowns by family members.

The Railways later announced the following compensation amounts:

Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who died.

Rs 2.5 lakh for those with grievous injuries.

Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

A total of Rs 1.99 crore was distributed, with Rs 1.8 crore given to the families of the deceased alone.

Railways Official Confirms Cash Distribution

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, confirmed to Newslaundry that all families received their compensation in cash. “Everyone was given cash without waiting for online payment. Those who were eligible for Rs 10 lakh were also given cash,” he stated.

However, when asked about the 2023 guidelines limiting cash payments, Upadhyay explained, “Part of the money given to families was ex-gratia and the rest compensation.” When pressed for details on how much of the amount was ex-gratia versus compensation, he responded, “Let me check and get back to you.” The Railways’ official press release, however, only mentioned ex-gratia payments, without referencing additional compensation.

Why Was the Cash Distributed Before the Official Announcement?

Another senior Railways official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained that cash was distributed because it was immediately available. “It was done to provide relief without delay,” the official said.

This raises questions, as the ex-gratia payments were officially announced at 11 AM on Sunday, yet cash distribution reportedly began as early as 4 AM. When asked about this discrepancy, Dharmendra Tiwari, Additional Director General of the Press Information Bureau and the official overseeing Railways communication, stated, “Even if it was told to the media later, we had started executing the order. So, we had started handing out the amounts at 4 AM.”

Families Confirm Receipt of Cash Compensation

Newslaundry spoke with several family members of the victims, who confirmed receiving the money in cash:

Raju Kumar, a grocery store owner from Bijwasan, said his uncle Prabhu Shah received Rs 10 lakh in cash after his 24-year-old daughter, Baby Kumari, died. The money was handed over outside the mortuary of Lady Hardinge Hospital at 4 AM on Sunday.

Sandesh Kushwaha, whose 47-year-old cousin Manoj Kushwaha died, confirmed that a Railways official handed him Rs 10 lakh in cash at 5 AM outside Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Raj Kumar, whose daughter Pooja Kumar was killed, stated that he was given only Rs 5 lakh at 4 AM.

Mohit Mallik, whose wife Sangeeta Mallik, 35, lost her life, received Rs 10 lakh in cash outside the mortuary of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at 9 AM.

Virendra Singh, whose wife Poonam, 34, was among the deceased, said he was handed Rs 10 lakh in cash outside Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at 6:30 AM. “I am yet to count it,” he added.

This method of distribution, while intended to provide immediate assistance, raises concerns about adherence to official guidelines and transparency in the compensation process. The issue continues to spark discussions on whether ex-gratia payments should strictly follow established protocols or prioritize swift relief over procedural norms.