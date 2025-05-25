Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Rains: What’s Fueling Unseasonal Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR?

Delhi Rains: What’s Fueling Unseasonal Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR?

Though traditionally linked to Eastern India, the recent storm in Delhi-NCR exhibited several hallmark traits of a Kalbaisakhi: strong winds, heavy rainfall, lightning, and localized damage.

Delhi Rains: What’s Fueling Unseasonal Thunderstorms In Delhi-NCR?

Heavy rain and thunderstorms that battered Delhi-NCR and large parts of northwestern India over the weekend left many residents shocked and seeking answers.


Heavy rain and thunderstorms that battered Delhi-NCR and large parts of northwestern India over the weekend left many residents shocked and seeking answers. The unseasonal storm, which struck late Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday, brought gusty winds, lightning, and intense downpours, disrupting daily life and raising concerns over changing climate patterns.

While the rainfall offered brief relief from the sweltering summer heat, experts suggest that this unusual weather event may be tied to a phenomenon typically associated with Eastern India the Nor’wester or Kalbaisakhi.

What Is a Nor’wester or Kalbaisakhi?

Kalbaisakhi, also known as a Nor’wester, is a pre-monsoon thunderstorm commonly occurring in April and May across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Bangladesh. These storms are notorious for their destructive winds, intense lightning, sudden downpours, and occasionally hail or tornadoes.

The term “Nor’wester” refers to the storm’s movement from the northwest to the east, while “Kalbaisakhi” translates to “calamity of the month of Baisakh” in Bengali. These storms often exhibit bow-shaped radar patterns and winds that resemble a derecho a straight-line windstorm, unlike the rotating winds of a tornado.

Though traditionally linked to Eastern India, the recent storm in Delhi-NCR exhibited several hallmark traits of a Kalbaisakhi: strong winds, heavy rainfall, lightning, and localized damage. Experts believe that climate change is blurring the boundaries of regional weather phenomena, making events like Nor’westers more frequent in previously unaffected regions.

Four Key Weather Factors Behind the Storm

Meteorologists point to a combination of pre-monsoon weather systems converging over northwestern India as the main driver behind this unusual activity. Here are the four main contributing factors:

  1. Western Disturbances:
    These low-pressure systems from the Mediterranean bring rain to North India. When they interact with local heat and moisture, they can trigger thunderstorms. In this case, a western disturbance collided with moisture-laden winds from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, leading to the weekend’s extreme weather.

  2. Cyclonic Circulations:
    An upper air cyclonic circulation over Haryana and Punjab intensified convective activity. The system, boosted by dual moisture sources, caused widespread rainfall and hail in Delhi-NCR.

  3. High Surface Temperatures:
    The intense summer heat in Delhi and surrounding regions primed the atmosphere for convection, which further fuelled the thunderstorms.

  4. Climate Change and Variability:
    Increasing global temperatures are altering regional weather patterns, making rare events more common. Experts warn that Delhi-NCR may increasingly witness Eastern India’s weather phenomena, such as Kalbaisakhi.

As the monsoon inches closer, weather experts advise the public to stay alert to sudden changes, especially in pre-monsoon months. While these rains offer temporary heat relief, they also pose risks such as flooding, infrastructure damage, and power outages.

Residents are urged to follow updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and take precautions during extreme weather events.

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory After Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Disrupt Flights

Filed under

delhi weather Nor’wester

