Monday, November 11, 2024
Delhi Reports 4,533 Dengue Cases And 3 Deaths In 2024

So far in 2024, 4,533 cases of dengue have been registered in Delhi, and 472 cases of dengue have been reported in the month of November itself. The highest number of cases was recorded in October at 2,431.

The national capital has registered 4,533 dengue cases and three deaths from the beginning of this year, according to the Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) report of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Delhi recorded a total of 9,266 cases of dengue in 2023, while the death toll was 19, the report said.

Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh, and Central Delhi are the major contributors to cases of dengue this year.

Regarding malaria, the report said that in 2024, the registered cases stand at 728 with no deaths recorded.

The National Capital has also recorded 172 cases of chikungunya till now.

According to the report, this year, the government has sprayed 23,61,013 houses, and 2,74,290 houses have been found positive for mosquitoes. It has also issued legal notices to 1,56,265 properties for mosquitogenic conditions.

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBC), dengue is a fast-emerging, outbreak-prone, and mosquito-borne viral fever. The incidence of dengue has been increasing in recent years with repeated outbreaks from many states and newer areas.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Dengue haemorrhagic fever can cause internal bleeding and a sudden drop in blood pressure.

The female Aedes aegypti mosquito lays its eggs in water-logged areas in houses, shops, etc., which further increases the chances of infection. High fever, pain behind the eyes, rashes over the body, unconsciousness, aches in joints and body, and vomiting are accredited symptoms of dengue infection.

