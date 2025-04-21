Delhi Residents Advised To Follow Updated Routes, As Road Diversions Made Amid US Vice President JD Vance’s Visit

Roads including Air Force Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Parade Road, Gurugram Road, and Sardar Patel Marg will remain under traffic regulation. No halting or parking will be permitted on these routes.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory early Monday morning ahead of the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha, and their three children – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel – who are visiting India for four days. The family is scheduled to land at the Palam Airbase around 10 am.

To facilitate the high-level movement and ensure security, restrictions have been enforced on key stretches in and around the Air Force area. Roads including Air Force Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Parade Road, Gurugram Road, and Sardar Patel Marg will remain under traffic regulation. No halting or parking will be permitted on these routes.

Traffic violators and improperly parked vehicles will be towed to Traffic Pit Kalibari Mandir Marg or Bhairon Mandir and prosecuted accordingly, officials said.

Suggested Routes and Diversions

For commuters heading towards 11 Murti or RML, the advisory suggests using Vande Mataram Marg via Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Shankar Road roundabout, Talkatora Road, and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Travelers moving between IGI Airport and Dhaula Kuan Flyover are advised to opt for Rao Tula Ram Marg.

The key diversion points include:

Thimmaiya Road

Calvary Road

Cariappa Marg

Gurugram Road to Rao Tula Ram Marg

Ulan Batar Road to Rao Tula Ram Marg

The traffic police have urged citizens to avoid the regulated roads, cooperate with on-ground officials, follow signage, and opt for public transport wherever possible. Commuters heading to ISBTs, railway stations, and the airport should leave early to avoid delays.

A senior police officer added that multi-layered security has been arranged across the city to ensure smooth coordination throughout the Vice President’s visit.

Must Read: Delhi Vehicles To Be Penalised For Not Displaying Color Coded Fuel Stickers