Delhi Restaurants Offer Exclusive Discounts to Voters on Election Day– Claim Yours Now

As Delhi heads to the polls, restaurants across the city are turning democracy into a feast, offering exclusive discounts to voters. From free vada pavs to sweet treats, your inked finger is now a ticket to delicious rewards!

As Delhi heads to the polls, restaurants across the city are turning democracy into a feast, offering exclusive discounts to voters.

As voting is underway in Delhi, several restaurants across the city are encouraging voter participation by offering exclusive discounts and deals. Diners can avail of these offers by simply showing their ink-marked fingers as proof of voting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Special Offers to Celebrate Democracy

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen is inviting voters to celebrate democracy with a special treat. “Dine today at our Delhi outlets and enjoy a 15% discount on your total bill by simply showing your inked finger. Let’s make your voting day memorable with delicious Himalayan flavors and great savings!” says Joy Singh, co-partner of Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen.

Jaypee Siddharth and Jaypee Vasant Continental are also participating in the initiative with their ‘Election Feast’ promotion. “We are offering a 20% discount until tomorrow for all voters,” shares IP Singh, Vice President of Jaypee Vasant Continental.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Café Delhi Heights Rewards Responsible Citizens

Café Delhi Heights is rewarding voters for their civic participation. “Head to any of our Delhi outlets on February 5 and 6, show your inked finger, and avail a 20% discount on your bill as a token of appreciation for being a responsible citizen!” states their official announcement.

Bollybites Vadapav’s ‘Vote & Enjoy’ Offer on Delhi Election Day

Bollybites Vadapav is offering a free classic vada pav on orders above ₹99 for voters who present their inked fingers. Poonam, founder and director of the brand, emphasizes the significance of voting: “We believe that every vote counts—and so does every bite! Voting is not just a right but a responsibility that shapes our nation’s future. To encourage maximum voter participation, we’re excited to launch a special ‘Vote & Enjoy’ offer on election day as a token of appreciation for fulfilling your civic duty.”

Discounts at Azure Hospitality Brands Delhi

Azure Hospitality is also stepping up to encourage voter turnout. “We are offering a 20% discount on the total bill at Mamagoto and Dhaba estd 1986 Delhi today and tomorrow for those who show their inked finger as proof of voting,” shares Tulsi Soni, AGM, Sales and Marketing.

Complimentary Desserts and More

Litchi Bistro in Malviya Nagar is adding a sweet touch to civic pride. On February 5, all diners who show their inked finger will receive a complimentary dessert with their meal.

At Mayfair, Dwarka, voters can enjoy a 20% discount as part of their ‘Flash Your Ink, Score a Discount’ offer.

Arabian Delites, which has three locations in the Capital, announced on Instagram: “Do your duty, show your inked finger, and enjoy 15% OFF. Because every great choice—whether at the polls or on your plate—deserves a reward!”

Discounts Across Multiple City Zones

Beyond individual restaurants, entire city zones are participating in the effort to boost voter turnout:

Shahdara South Zone has partnered with hotels and restaurants to offer discounts, including a 30% dining discount at Hotel Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar and other local establishments.

The Central Zone has launched an “Incentive-Based I Voted” campaign, offering up to 20% off on meals and products from February 5-9.

Keshavpuram Zone is running a “Democracy Discount” initiative, providing discounts at malls and restaurants.

Karol Bagh and Rohini Zones have announced 5-25% discounts across 50+ markets.

A Civic Duty with a Delicious Reward

With these enticing deals, Delhi restaurants are ensuring that voting is not only a duty but also a delightful experience. Whether it’s a discounted meal, a free dessert, or a special promotion, these initiatives serve as a powerful reminder that every vote counts—and so does every incentive to encourage voter participation.

Also Read: Delhi Elections 2025: AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya Booked Under Molestation, Sexual Harassment Charges For ’Blowing Kisses’