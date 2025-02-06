Delhi Riots Case: Delhi High Court Directs Police To File Status Report On Devangana Kalita’s Plea

The Delhi High Court directed the police to submit a status report regarding a petition filed by Devangana Kalita, seeking access to protest videos recorded in Jafrabad in connection with the Delhi riots case.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the police to submit a status report regarding a petition filed by Devangana Kalita, seeking access to protest videos recorded in Jafrabad in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, after considering submissions from advocate Adit S. Pujari, counsel for Kalita, ordered the Delhi Police to provide a status report. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on April 23, 2025.

Advocate Pujari informed the court that one issue had already been resolved before the trial court and was not being pursued further. However, he argued that the police had yet to file the required status report on the remaining issues.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey represented the Delhi Police. Kalita’s counsel contended that selective photographs had been extracted from the video footage, while the complete footage had not been provided to the accused. He further asserted that the videos would demonstrate that the protests at Jafrabad were conducted peacefully and alleged that the police were withholding the videos under the pretext of an ongoing investigation.

Counsel also highlighted that four years had elapsed since the events in question, yet the investigation remained incomplete. He pointed out that the videos were referenced in both the lists of seizures and the list of evidence.

“They have footage of both communities, yet claim that we were responsible for violence against our own people. The videos will reveal the actual sequence of events,” he argued.

A notice regarding Kalita’s plea was issued on November 16, 2023. She had also sought a stay on the trial court proceedings, which the High Court had declined to grant as an interim measure.

SPP Madhukar Pandey, appearing for the Delhi Police, accepted the notice but objected to the petition’s maintainability. He contended that the issue of maintainability needed to be examined before addressing the substantive merits of the petition. He further noted that Kalita had approached the High Court a year after her application had been rejected by the trial court.

Kalita’s petition also sought an interim stay on the trial proceedings and access to certain documents. Advocate Adit S. Pujari, representing Kalita, argued that the videos had been recorded by individuals commissioned by the Delhi Police and were documented in a Seizure Memo and filed alongside the charge sheet.

Kalita had filed two petitions seeking directions for the Delhi Police to provide footage of anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad recorded by police-appointed videographers in February 2020. The defense noted that in the larger conspiracy case, a similar application had been dismissed in August 2023.

