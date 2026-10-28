Delhi Riots Case: High Court Upholds 7-Year Jail Term For 5 Convicted Men

The Delhi High Court has refused to disturb the conviction of five men for culpable homicide in the death of a 22 year old during the 2020 riots, ruling that the evidence showed they were more than bystanders in a mob.

A Chase On A February Afternoon

The story goes back to February 25, 2020, when violence was tearing through parts of North East Delhi. Near Brijpuri, a young man named Monish was allegedly chased and attacked by a mob. He was rescued and taken to hospital, but he later died of his injuries. He was 22.

A case was registered at the Dayalpur police station as FIR No. 87 of 2020, and the hunt for those responsible began.

The Trial Court’s Verdict

Years later, a trial court at the Karkardooma Courts gave its answer. In a judgment dated November 30, 2024, and an order on sentence dated January 13, 2025, the Additional Sessions Judge convicted five men: Aman Kashyap, Devinder Kumar, Pradeep Rai, Ashish alias Goli and Arun Kumar.

They were found guilty under Section 148 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, and Section 304 Part I, which covers culpable homicide. Each was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Appeal

The five did not accept the verdict. They moved the Delhi High Court, arguing that the prosecution’s case was weak. According to them, the accounts of the eyewitnesses were inconsistent, the statements of police witnesses had been recorded late, and no test identification parade had been held to confirm who was who in the crowd.

What The High Court Decided

On Tuesday, Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the appeal and upheld the conviction and sentence of the five men.

The court found that the evidence showed more than the mere presence of the appellants in a crowd. It relied on the testimony of a police constable, who identified the five as being at the front of the armed mob and allegedly urging others to attack Monish. The court also took into account the accounts of other police personnel, who described the chase and the assault before the injured man was rescued.

On the missing identification parade, the court said its absence does not automatically make identification evidence invalid.

Who Argued The Case

Advocates Faraz Anees and Kartik Vashisht appeared for the convicts. Special Public Prosecutor Rajat Nair, with advocates Dhruv Pande, Imon Bhattacharya and Sarthak, represented the State.

What Comes Next

With the High Court’s decision, the five men remain bound by the seven year sentence handed down by the trial court. Their legal options are now narrower, and the question is whether any of them will carry the case to the Supreme Court. For the family of the young man who died on that February afternoon, the ruling closes one more chapter in a case that has taken more than six years to reach this stage.

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