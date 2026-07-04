Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital alia bhatt pakistan 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo dd sports free live telecast ind vs eng Renault Kwid aamir khan mumbai diljit dosanjh aurangabad gujarat Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

Karkardooma Court has denied the latest bail applications from Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam regarding the 2020 Delhi riots case. Here is a breakdown of the recent legal developments.

Karkardooma Court rejects bail pleas for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots UAPA case. Photos: ANI.
Karkardooma Court rejects bail pleas for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots UAPA case. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 17:41 IST

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi has officially rejected the regular bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Saturday, July 4, 2026. The two have been in custody for around six years while in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, which is a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as the UAPA.
 
Addiditonal sessions judge Sameer Bajpai has delivered the order after reviewing submissions from both the defence and the Delhi Police. This ruling follows the Supreme Court’s dismissal of previous bail pleas earlier this year on January 5, 2026.
 

Delhi Riots Conspiracy: Defence Arguments

Both accused individuals filed fresh requests for regular bail, arguing that their circumstances had changed since the Supreme Court’s last intervention. A core pillar of their argument was the lack of progress in the judicial proceedings.
 
Specifically, the defence highlighted that even six months after the Supreme Court’s January judgment, the trial has not yet reached the stage of framing charges. The arguments on the charge remain incomplete, which the defence claimed constitutes an unreasonable delay.
 
To bolster their plea, the legal teams referenced recent observations from the Supreme Court, including the Gulfisha Fatima case. They argued that the apex court had previously noted the lack of “proximate progression to trial” in the conventional sense. They contended that this situation remains unchanged, and that their continued detention without a trial start date violates their fundamental rights.
 

Legal Precedents and Challenges

The applicants also drew attention to other ongoing legal matters. This included the Syed Iftikhar Andrabi vs National Investigation Agency case, with the defence claiming that recent interpretations of bail laws have moved away from established precedents.
 
Apart from this, they cited a May 2026 order in the Tasleem Ahmed case. In that case, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to a co-accused while referring a specific legal question regarding bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA to a larger bench. The defence sought to use this as a framework to argue for their own release.
 
Despite these arguments, the Karkardooma Court maintained its position, which results in the current denial of bail. As the case continues, it remains a focal point for discussions that surround the application of the UAPA and the balance between investigative necessity and the right to a speedy trial.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Tags: bail hearingDelhi riots caseIndian judiciaryKarkardooma Courtlegal-newsSharjeel ImamUAPA

RELATED News

Celebratory Firing Case: BJP MLA Raju Sentenced To Four-Year Jail Term Over Death of Man

IndiGo Flight Misses Landing Twice Amid Heavy Mumbai Downpour; Pilot Safely Diverts Aircraft To Surat

From the Heart of Rajasthan to the Global Stage: Ishan Shivanand is Transforming Mental Wellness Through Ancient Yogic Wisdom

After Ayodhya Row, Badrinath Dham Faces Donation Theft Allegations; BKTC Orders Probe

Imperial Chambers Network India Pvt. Ltd. Highlights the Importance of Legal Transparency and Accurate Corporate Information

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar Defends Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha Amid Mixed Reviews: ‘The Audience Is Way…’

Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Really Facing CBFC Trouble? Makers Finally Respond

How Did BLA’s Fidayeen Attack Kill Over 30 Pakistan Coast Guards Personnel In Gwadar?

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

DA Hike July 2026: 3% Or 4% Dearness Allowance Expected? Here’s How Central Govt Employees Can Calculate It

Who Is Geni Kamki? Viral Instagram Star Leaves Samay Raina Stunned On India’s Got Latent Season 2

Who Is Kapil Dinkar? Meet The UP Police Constable Who Won Rs 1.5 Lakh On India’s Got Latent 2

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Renault Launches Updated Kwid: Check New Prices, Features, Variants And Rs 15,000 Discount

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Actor To Marry Longtime Partner In Intimate Ceremony On July 5; Here’s What We Know

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam
Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

QUICK LINKS