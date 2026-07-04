Delhi Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Rejects Bail Pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi has officially rejected the regular bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Saturday, July 4, 2026. The two have been in custody for around six years while in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, which is a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, also known as the UAPA.

Addiditonal sessions judge Sameer Bajpai has delivered the order after reviewing submissions from both the defence and the Delhi Police. This ruling follows the Supreme Court’s dismissal of previous bail pleas earlier this year on January 5, 2026.

Delhi Riots Conspiracy: Defence Arguments

Both accused individuals filed fresh requests for regular bail, arguing that their circumstances had changed since the Supreme Court’s last intervention. A core pillar of their argument was the lack of progress in the judicial proceedings.

Specifically, the defence highlighted that even six months after the Supreme Court’s January judgment, the trial has not yet reached the stage of framing charges. The arguments on the charge remain incomplete, which the defence claimed constitutes an unreasonable delay.

To bolster their plea, the legal teams referenced recent observations from the Supreme Court, including the Gulfisha Fatima case. They argued that the apex court had previously noted the lack of “proximate progression to trial” in the conventional sense. They contended that this situation remains unchanged, and that their continued detention without a trial start date violates their fundamental rights.

Legal Precedents and Challenges

The applicants also drew attention to other ongoing legal matters. This included the Syed Iftikhar Andrabi vs National Investigation Agency case, with the defence claiming that recent interpretations of bail laws have moved away from established precedents.

Apart from this, they cited a May 2026 order in the Tasleem Ahmed case. In that case, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to a co-accused while referring a specific legal question regarding bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA to a larger bench. The defence sought to use this as a framework to argue for their own release.