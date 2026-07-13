Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain Convicted In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case; Here’s What Happened

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was on Monday convicted by a Delhi court for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, bringing one of the most closely watched cases linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots closer to its conclusion. While the court held Hussain guilty of murder and several other offences, it acquitted him of the charge of criminal conspiracy. Four other accused were also convicted, whereas six walked free after the court found there was not enough evidence against them. Moments after the verdict was pronounced, Tahir Hussain broke down in the courtroom and was seen crying, according to reports.

The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of the Karkardooma Court in the case registered at Dayalpur Police Station following a complaint lodged by Ankit Sharma’s father. The quantum of punishment will be decided separately at a later stage.

Tahir Hussain verdict also brings convictions for four others while six are acquitted

Reportedly, besides Tahir Hussain, the court found Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas guilty. The remaining six accused were acquitted after the court concluded that the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence against them.

Except Tahir Hussain, Nazim and Kasim, all the other convicted accused had been out on bail during the trial. Hussain himself had remained in custody after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea in September last year.

Tahir Hussain found guilty of murder, rioting and promoting enmity

As per reports, the court convicted Tahir Hussain under Sections 188, 153A, 147, 148, 149, 365 and 302 of the IPC, covering offences including disobedience of an order issued by a public servant, promoting enmity between different groups, rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, kidnapping or abduction with intent to secretly confine a person, and murder.

However, the court acquitted Tahir Hussain of the charge under Section 120B, which deals with criminal conspiracy. Delhi Police had originally invoked several IPC provisions against Hussain and the other accused, including Sections 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 153A, 302, 365, 436, 505, 201, 120B and 34 in its chargesheet.

Tahir Hussain case traces back to the killing of IB officer during 2020 riots

This case originated from the violence that broke out in the northeastern part of Delhi in February 2020. The officer of the Intelligence Bureau named Ankit Sharma disappeared during the riots, and later his body was found in a drain. He was declared brought dead in GTB Hospital, and the case became one of the most talked about killings in the violence.

The judgment is an important landmark in the trials of the cases associated with the riots that happened in 2020. As Tahir Hussain has been found guilty of murder but not guilty of criminal conspiracy, the sentence will be pronounced separately.

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