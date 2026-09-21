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Home > India News > Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison

Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison

An undertrial prisoner lodged under the Arms Act was allegedly stabbed with a sharp edged weapon inside Delhi’s Rohini Jail and later died, prompting a police investigation into the attack.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 16:49 IST

A prisoner in the under-trial category was reportedly stabbed to death in Rohini Jail in Delhi. The incident has raised concerns among the authorities of the jail and a police probe is now being conducted into the manner in which the murder took place in the highly secured jail.

Incident Reported In Ward 3 Of The Jail

The available information suggests that the incident took place in Ward 3 of the Rohini Jail around 12 noon today. The dead man is known as Pramod and he is said to be a prisoner who has been killed by stabbing him with an edged weapon. It is stated that Pramod succumbed to his injuries.

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Murder Committed By The Bhola And Mukesh Gang Members

As per the reports, the members of the Bhola and Mukesh gang are being accused of committing the crime against Pramod. The official confirmation on this front is awaited from the police.

Victim Reportedly Sold Tobacco Inside Jail

According to sources, Pramod was reportedly involved in selling tobacco inside the jail premises. This detail has emerged as one of the possible threads investigators are examining while trying to establish what may have triggered the attack, though police have not confirmed any motive at this stage.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Following the attack, jail authorities and police rushed the injured inmate to hospital for emergency treatment. However, his injuries were too severe, and he could not be saved.

Panic Inside High Security Facility

The incident has caused considerable unease within the administration, given that Rohini Jail is classified as a high security prison. Questions are being raised over how a sharp edged weapon was used to carry out an attack inside such a facility, and inside a specific ward at that.

Police Investigating, Search for Assailants On

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and trace the prisoners allegedly linked to the Bhola and Mukesh gang who are suspected of being involved in the murder. Further details regarding the exact sequence of events, the weapon used, and how it was accessed inside the jail are awaited as the probe continues.

Also Read: Husband Kills Wife, Stabs Himself and Jumps From Balcony After Argument Turns Fatal in Pune

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Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison

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Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison

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Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison
Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison
Delhi Rohini Jail Horror: Undertrial Prisoner Killed With Sharp Weapon Inside High Security Prison
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