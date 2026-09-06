Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

Two multi-story buildings collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday, critically injuring three people along with many others. When the news spread, rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident was reported in the student-heavy area near Delhi University’s South Campus. Officials stated that multiple agencies were involved in the rescue operation. The exact number of people who were trapped under the debris is still not known.

Delhi Building Collapse in Satya Niketan Triggers Massive Rescue Operation

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, CATS and Civil Defence were deployed at the site. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service after the Delhi Fire Service received information about the collapse at around 1.33 pm. JCB machines were also deployed to clear the debris and assist rescue workers.

Officials said the rescue operation was continuing, with teams searching the rubble for people who may still be trapped. Four people were reported to have been rescued in the initial stages of the operation. Three of them were undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and were said to be in critical condition. However, police said the exact number of people trapped or injured was still being verified.

Students Feared Trapped Inside Satya Niketan PG Accommodation

Satya Niketan, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, is known for its large number of paying guest accommodations. Students from across India stay in the area. An eyewitness said one of the collapsed structures was a five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation called “Hostel Daze”.

The eyewitness said the building was owned by Anand Bansal. According to the eyewitness, an adjoining building also collapsed, raising fears that students could be trapped inside their rooms. The exact number of students staying inside the PG at the time of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Officials and rescue teams were expected to check the accommodation’s registration records to determine how many residents may have been inside the building. Rescue workers were reportedly pulling people out of the rubble with great difficulty. Members of student organisations, including the NSUI and AISA, also reached the site to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts.

Rekha Gupta Says Rescue Work Is Being Carried Out on a ‘War Footing’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the situation as serious and said rescue agencies were working on a “war footing”. She said a nearby building had also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families,” Gupta said in a post on X. Authorities continued to monitor nearby structures amid concerns over the safety of buildings in the congested locality.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Orders Agencies to Coordinate

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said he had directed all concerned agencies to coordinate closely during the rescue operation. Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and the DDMA were among the agencies involved in the response.

“Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need,” he said in a post on X.

Leaders React to Satya Niketan Building Collapse

BJP MLA from RK Puram Anil Kumar Sharma described the incident as “extremely tragic”. He said students from different parts of the country had been staying in the collapsed PG accommodation. Congress leader Abhishek Dutt also reacted to the tragedy and called for immediate help for the affected students and their families.

“The issue far more significant than the election itself is the manner in which children are losing their lives here and how buildings in Delhi keep collapsing like this,” Dutt told ANI. He said the immediate focus should remain on the rescue operation and supporting the victims.

“Right now, the focus must be on helping the children and their families,” he said.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues

The rescue operation is still in progress, and there is no official exact number of people who are trapped under the rubble. Emergency teams are continuing search and rescue work, and all the officials present at the moment are collecting information about the incident.