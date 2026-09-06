LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse leaves several students feared trapped as two buildings crumble amid rain. Four people have been rescued, while NDRF, Delhi Fire Services and police continue rescue operations.

Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse (Photo: ANI)
Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-06 16:38 IST

Two multi-story buildings collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday, critically injuring three people along with many others. When the news spread, rescue teams rushed to the spot after the incident was reported in the student-heavy area near Delhi University’s South Campus. Officials stated that multiple agencies were involved in the rescue operation. The exact number of people who were trapped under the debris is still not known.

Delhi Building Collapse in Satya Niketan Triggers Massive Rescue Operation

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, CATS and Civil Defence were deployed at the site. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service after the Delhi Fire Service received information about the collapse at around 1.33 pm. JCB machines were also deployed to clear the debris and assist rescue workers.

You Might Be Interested In

Officials said the rescue operation was continuing, with teams searching the rubble for people who may still be trapped. Four people were reported to have been rescued in the initial stages of the operation. Three of them were undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and were said to be in critical condition. However, police said the exact number of people trapped or injured was still being verified.

Students Feared Trapped Inside Satya Niketan PG Accommodation

Satya Niketan, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, is known for its large number of paying guest accommodations. Students from across India stay in the area. An eyewitness said one of the collapsed structures was a five-storey boys’ paying guest accommodation called “Hostel Daze”.

The eyewitness said the building was owned by Anand Bansal. According to the eyewitness, an adjoining building also collapsed, raising fears that students could be trapped inside their rooms. The exact number of students staying inside the PG at the time of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Officials and rescue teams were expected to check the accommodation’s registration records to determine how many residents may have been inside the building. Rescue workers were reportedly pulling people out of the rubble with great difficulty. Members of student organisations, including the NSUI and AISA, also reached the site to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts.

Rekha Gupta Says Rescue Work Is Being Carried Out on a ‘War Footing’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the situation as serious and said rescue agencies were working on a “war footing”. She said a nearby building had also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families,” Gupta said in a post on X. Authorities continued to monitor nearby structures amid concerns over the safety of buildings in the congested locality.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu Orders Agencies to Coordinate

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said he had directed all concerned agencies to coordinate closely during the rescue operation. Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and the DDMA were among the agencies involved in the response.

“Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need,” he said in a post on X.

Leaders React to Satya Niketan Building Collapse

BJP MLA from RK Puram Anil Kumar Sharma described the incident as “extremely tragic”. He said students from different parts of the country had been staying in the collapsed PG accommodation. Congress leader Abhishek Dutt also reacted to the tragedy and called for immediate help for the affected students and their families.

“The issue far more significant than the election itself is the manner in which children are losing their lives here and how buildings in Delhi keep collapsing like this,” Dutt told ANI. He said the immediate focus should remain on the rescue operation and supporting the victims.

“Right now, the focus must be on helping the children and their families,” he said.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Continues

The rescue operation is still in progress, and there is no official exact number of people who are trapped under the rubble. Emergency teams are continuing search and rescue work, and all the officials present at the moment are collecting information about the incident.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain
Tags: delhi

RELATED News

Jhiram Valley Maoist Attack Verdict: NIA Court Convicts 10, What Happened in the 2013 Ambush That Killed 29?

“What Is This Behaviour?” Kangana Ranaut Loses Cool at Mandi DISHA Meet Over Rs 11 Crore Funds

XLRI Hosts the Journal of Management Studies Publishing (JMS) Workshop for Doctoral Scholars and Researchers

Who Is Shardendu Tiwari? Former Amazon Engineer Who Gave Up Rs 46 Lakh Salary to Join Indian Army

The 4.5 Kg Question: Why Are India’s Children Bending Under the Weight of Their School Bags? Asks Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

India vs Pakistan Again In Women’s Asia Cup 2026? Here’s How IND-W vs PAK-W Can Meet In Semi-Final or Final

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore — How Did Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Become A Blockbuster?

SA vs ZIM Tri-Series Final Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win South Africa vs Zimbabwe Clash? Check Captain, Vice-captain Choices And More

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Subhashree Sahu Viral MMS Controversy: How She Landed A Web Series Role After The Scandal

Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Matching Tattoos: Here’s The Twist Behind Their Romantic Ink | SEE PICS

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain
Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Several Students Feared Trapped, 6 Rescued as Two Buildings Crumble Amid Rain

QUICK LINKS