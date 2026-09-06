Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Trapped Student Aditya Kumar’s 11-Second SOS Video Emerges as Rescue Ops Continue

A purported video of a student trapped under the debris of a collapsed PG hostel in Delhi’s Satya Niketan has surfaced as rescue teams continue their search for survivors. The 11-second clip reportedly shows student Aditya Kumar lying under the rubble. Kumar is said to have recorded the video and sent it to a friend while seeking help.

Officials believe around 30-50 students may still be trapped under the debris. The five-storey PG building collapsed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday. One person has died in the incident. Two others are reportedly in critical condition at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: What Does The Trapped Student Video Show?

The video shows Kumar lying beneath the debris. His face appears covered in dust and rubble. Traces of blood can also be seen on his face. Despite his condition, he appears alert. He turns the camera around to show the debris and broken parts of the building around him. The video was also shared by NSUI, the student wing of the Congress. Its workers are present at the site and assisting with the rescue efforts.

Students Still Trapped Under Debris

Rescue teams have pulled several people out of the rubble. However, officials say more students could still be trapped inside. BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the spot, said rescuers were receiving calls from people stuck under the debris.

“We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

The collapse caused panic in the area. A “sudden tremor” sent people living in nearby buildings rushing outside.

Five-Storey Hostel Collapses In Delhi

The incident took place at Hostel Daze, a five-storey PG accommodation in the congested Satya Niketan area. The locality has several student hostels, eateries and shops. After the collapse, residents and locals rushed to the spot. Many people initially tried to clear the rubble with their bare hands and whatever tools were available.

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Underway

Multiple agencies are working at the site. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, MCD, CTS and Civil Defence are involved in the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the operation was being carried out on a “war footing”. She later visited the site with Labour Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other officials. Delhi Civil Defence deputy chief warden Sumer Kumar said the congested lane was making the operation difficult.

“The lane is extremely congested and crowded… The teams on-site include Delhi Civil Defence, NDRF, Delhi Police, and Delhi Fire Services. The rescue operation is currently in full swing,” he told ANI.

Rescue teams are continuing to search through the debris as efforts remain focused on locating and evacuating those still trapped.