Delhi Schools Hit By Fresh Bomb Threat Emails, Security Stepped Up

Several schools in Delhi have been on their toes for the last three days after receiving bomb threat mails, creating panic among students, parents, and authorities. The Delhi Police say that between 10 schools and a well-known college St. Stephen’s were targeted by anonymous threat mails.

On Wednesday morning, there was a new round of threats. Around 7:15 am, Delhi University’s most prestigious institution, St. Stephen’s College, has received an email saying that four IEDs and two packs of RDX had been placed inside the campus, including the college library. The message also said the explosives would explode by 2:00 pm.

Subsequent to the alert, PS Maurice Nagar teams, the North District Crime and Criminal Psychology Section (CCPS), Bomb Disposal Team (BDT), and a dog squad hurried to the location. Till date, no suspicious object has been detected on the premises, and the campus has been confirmed safe.

Fresh bomb threats in 5 schools

Earlier in the day, at least five schools in various parts of Delhi also received identical bomb threats through email. The concerned schools are:

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Lodi Estate

St. Thomas School, Dwarka

Vasant Valley School, Vasant Kunj

Mother’s International School, Hauz Khas

Richmond Global School, Paschim Vihar

Delhi schools bomb threat: Sardar Patel Vidyalaya closed

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya school is closed today because of the threat and bomb squads will conduct a thorough sanitization and security sweep.

Delhi Police have confirmed that a total of around 10 schools and one college have received threats along these lines in the last 72 hours. Investigations are happening to track the source of the emails and check their authenticity.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said in a statement that, “We are taking every threat seriously. Bomb disposal squads and local police contingents have been sent to all locations to make sure students and teachers are safe. No actual explosives have been detected so far.”

The authorities also investigate the possibility of a hoax or concerted effort to interfere with the operation of educational institutions.The authorities have directed the schools to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity at once.

