Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On Maha Shivratri 2025: Full Holiday List For Students

All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed on February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri. The festival, which marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. School authorities have advised students and parents to check with their respective institutions for any additional details or clarifications.
The Significance of Maha Shivratri
According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivratri commemorates the sacred wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees celebrate the day with great enthusiasm, offering prayers, fasting, and engaging in night-long vigils. It is a time for spiritual renewal, inner peace, and self-discipline. Many people observe a strict fast throughout the day, believing that it helps cleanse the body and soul, brings prosperity, and aids in attaining moksha (liberation).
Upcoming Delhi School Holidays in 2025
Apart from Maha Shivratri, students can look forward to several school holidays in the coming months. Here is a complete list of school holidays in Delhi for 2025:
- Holi/Dolyatra – March 14, 2025
- Good Friday – March 18, 2025
- Eid-ul-Fitr – March 31, 2025
- Ram Navami – April 6, 2025
- Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025
- Buddha Purnima – May 12, 2025
- Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha) – June 7, 2025
- Muharram – July 27, 2025
- Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025
- Independence Day – August 15, 2025
- Janmashtami (Vaishnava) – August 16, 2025
- Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025
- Onam – September 5, 2025
- Milad-un-Nabi – September 5, 2025
- Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday – October 2, 2025
- Dussehra – October 2, 2025
- Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday – October 7, 2025
- Diwali – October 21, 2025
- Govardhan Puja – October 22, 2025
- Guru Nanak’s Birthday – November 15, 2025
- Christmas – December 25, 2025
With multiple holidays lined up, students in Delhi can plan their breaks accordingly. For any queries related to school schedules, parents and students should reach out to their respective school administrations.
ALSO READ: Tensions Rise in Thiruparankundram, Read To Know More