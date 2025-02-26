Delhi Schools To Remain Closed On Maha Shivratri 2025: Full Holiday List For Students

Delhi schools will be closed on Maha Shivratri 2025. Check the full list of school holidays, including Holi, Eid, Diwali, and Christmas. Plan your breaks now!

All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed on February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri. The festival, which marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. School authorities have advised students and parents to check with their respective institutions for any additional details or clarifications.

The Significance of Maha Shivratri

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivratri commemorates the sacred wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees celebrate the day with great enthusiasm, offering prayers, fasting, and engaging in night-long vigils. It is a time for spiritual renewal, inner peace, and self-discipline. Many people observe a strict fast throughout the day, believing that it helps cleanse the body and soul, brings prosperity, and aids in attaining moksha (liberation).

Upcoming Delhi School Holidays in 2025

Apart from Maha Shivratri, students can look forward to several school holidays in the coming months. Here is a complete list of school holidays in Delhi for 2025:

Holi/Dolyatra – March 14, 2025

– March 14, 2025 Good Friday – March 18, 2025

– March 18, 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr – March 31, 2025

– March 31, 2025 Ram Navami – April 6, 2025

– April 6, 2025 Mahavir Jayanti – April 10, 2025

– April 10, 2025 Buddha Purnima – May 12, 2025

– May 12, 2025 Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha) – June 7, 2025

– June 7, 2025 Muharram – July 27, 2025

– July 27, 2025 Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025

– August 9, 2025 Independence Day – August 15, 2025

– August 15, 2025 Janmashtami (Vaishnava) – August 16, 2025

– August 16, 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025

– August 27, 2025 Onam – September 5, 2025

– September 5, 2025 Milad-un-Nabi – September 5, 2025

– September 5, 2025 Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday – October 2, 2025

– October 2, 2025 Dussehra – October 2, 2025

– October 2, 2025 Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday – October 7, 2025

– October 7, 2025 Diwali – October 21, 2025

– October 21, 2025 Govardhan Puja – October 22, 2025

– October 22, 2025 Guru Nanak’s Birthday – November 15, 2025

– November 15, 2025 Christmas – December 25, 2025

With multiple holidays lined up, students in Delhi can plan their breaks accordingly. For any queries related to school schedules, parents and students should reach out to their respective school administrations.

