Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Secretariat Sealed Following Lt. Governor’s Orders As BJP Set To Form Government In National Capital

The political landscape of Delhi is witnessing a seismic shift as the BJP edges closer to power after 27 years. Amid the dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed, signaling a turbulent transition ahead.

Delhi Secretariat Sealed Following Lt. Governor's Orders As BJP Set To Form Government In National Capital

Amid the dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed, signaling a turbulent transition ahead.


The Delhi Secretariat has been officially sealed following an order from the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This development comes amidst the unfolding political landscape in the capital, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to form the government after a 27-year gap.

Amit Shah: ‘Sheeshmahal’ of Lies Destroyed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, following the election results. He asserted that the era of “lies, deceit, and corruption” in Delhi has come to an end.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah declared, “Modi in the heart of Delhi. The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the ‘Sheeshmahal’ of lies, deceit and corruption.”

As the counting of votes progressed, tensions flared outside the Maharani Bagh counting centre. Supporters of the BJP and AAP confronted each other, raising slogans in support of their respective parties.

Security personnel were deployed to manage the situation and prevent any escalation of violence.

BJP Set to Form Government After 27 Years, Delhi Secretariat Sealed 

The latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicates that the BJP is on track to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly three decades. As of 1:30 PM, the BJP had officially won four seats and was leading in 44 others.

Meanwhile, AAP had secured three seats and was leading in 19 constituencies. The results signal a significant shift in Delhi’s political dynamics, with the BJP gaining momentum across the state.

One of the most closely watched contests in this election has been the battle for the New Delhi seat, where BJP candidate Parvesh Verma is set to defeat AAP chief and incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As of 1:30 PM, Verma was leading by over 4,000 votes after 13 out of 14 rounds of counting had been completed. This potential victory marks a significant moment in Delhi’s political shift, underscoring BJP’s strong performance in the elections.

