Delhi Sees Second Highest Rainfall In 124 Years, Four Dead In Storm Related Incidents

Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall on Friday, May 2, as a powerful storm swept across parts of North India, including Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall for the month of May in the past 124 years.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, registered 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours—between 2:30 AM and 8:30 AM. This figure stands second only to the 119.3 mm rainfall recorded in May 2021. Prior to that, the highest May rainfall had been 60 mm in 1976.



The storm caused widespread disruption. Four people lost their lives in separate rain- and storm-related incidents in Delhi. Heavy winds uprooted trees across several parts of the city and the NCR region. Traffic was severely affected, with long snarls reported on major roads, while multiple flight operations were delayed due to adverse weather conditions at Delhi Airport.

Coldest May Day in Two Years

The maximum temperature in Delhi plummeted to 29.1°C on Friday, nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. This was the lowest maximum temperature recorded in May in the past two years. The minimum temperature also dipped significantly, registering 18.5°C—6.5 degrees below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 100% and 60% throughout the day, contributing to the overall discomfort.

Rain Likely to Persist

The IMD has forecast continued cloudy skies with chances of rain and thunderstorms over the coming week in Delhi. The capital can expect temperatures to hover around a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 21°C. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with weather alerts and plan commutes accordingly, as more disruptions are likely.

The unusual weather pattern has not only broken records but also disrupted normal life, serving as a reminder of the growing unpredictability of regional climate patterns.

Must Read: 6 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors