Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi Sets Deadline For Pakistani Nationals To Leave, Public Asked To Report Overstayers

Reiterating the importance of public cooperation, Sood urged Delhi residents to report any suspected Pakistani overstayers directly to the nearest police station without delay.

Delhi Sets Deadline For Pakistani Nationals To Leave, Public Asked To Report Overstayers


In a major development following the recent Pahalgam attack, the Delhi government has set a strict deadline for Pakistani nationals with revoked visas to leave the national capital between April 26 and 29. The move aligns with the Government of India’s decision to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has called upon residents to actively support law enforcement agencies by identifying and reporting Pakistani nationals overstaying illegally in the city. Sood emphasized that this was both a matter of national security and civic responsibility.

“In pursuance of the Centre’s decision to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals, all existing valid visas except Long Term Visas (LTVs) and Diplomatic & Official Visas stand revoked with immediate effect. A deadline from April 26 to 29 has been prescribed for exit,” the Delhi Home Department said in an official release.

The government clarified that no new visas will be issued to Pakistani nationals moving forward. In addition, the Home Department of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) had already instructed the Delhi Police to identify illegal overstayers and coordinate with concerned agencies for their immediate deportation.

Reiterating the importance of public cooperation, Sood urged Delhi residents to report any suspected Pakistani overstayers directly to the nearest police station without delay.

A press note released by the Home Department underscored that it is a “national duty” for citizens to aid in the process of ensuring that all Pakistani nationals staying in Delhi illegally are identified and deported promptly.

