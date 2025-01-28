Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Shivers At 6.6°C Lowest Temperature In Four Days, IMD Predicts Rain On February 1

Delhi experiences a sharp temperature dip to 6.6°C with foggy conditions; IMD forecasts rain on February 1 and persistent cold wave across nearby states.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Shivers At 6.6°C Lowest Temperature In Four Days, IMD Predicts Rain On February 1


Delhi recorded a dip in the temperature along with chilly winds on Tuesday morning as compared to the past few days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 6.6 degrees Celsius with a thin layer of fog covering parts of Delhi this morning. Yesterday, the minimum temperature was 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in the national capital for February 1.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Met Department has also predicted foggy conditions for the four days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7-11 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the national capital recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today.

“Dense to very Dense fog” conditions are very likely to continue to prevail during night and early morning hours in some parts of Uttar Pradesh till January 30, as per Met Department.

Furthermore, a blanket of dense fog enveloped Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday resulting in low visibility.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi today was recorded in the “poor” category as AQI recorded at 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday at 8 am was recorded in the “moderate” category, with a reading of 191.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, large number of people gathered at the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to take a dip amid the chilly weather conditions in the city.

The IMD has predicted a minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj for three days starting from today.

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to draw more visitors today as second Shahi Snan is going to take place on January 29, on the occasion of Mouni Amawasya.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Notice Cannot Be Issued On WhatsApp Or Other E-Devices: Supreme Court

Filed under

Delhi Delhi air quality index Delhi temperature today Delhi weather update

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic Day Event

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic...

Entertainment

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip Fillers Rumours

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox