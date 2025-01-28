Delhi Shivers At 6.6°C Lowest Temperature In Four Days, IMD Predicts Rain On February 1

Delhi experiences a sharp temperature dip to 6.6°C with foggy conditions; IMD forecasts rain on February 1 and persistent cold wave across nearby states.

Delhi recorded a dip in the temperature along with chilly winds on Tuesday morning as compared to the past few days.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 6.6 degrees Celsius with a thin layer of fog covering parts of Delhi this morning. Yesterday, the minimum temperature was 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in the national capital for February 1.

The Met Department has also predicted foggy conditions for the four days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 7-11 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the national capital recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today.

“Dense to very Dense fog” conditions are very likely to continue to prevail during night and early morning hours in some parts of Uttar Pradesh till January 30, as per Met Department.

Furthermore, a blanket of dense fog enveloped Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday resulting in low visibility.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi today was recorded in the “poor” category as AQI recorded at 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday at 8 am was recorded in the “moderate” category, with a reading of 191.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, large number of people gathered at the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to take a dip amid the chilly weather conditions in the city.

The IMD has predicted a minimum temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj for three days starting from today.

The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to draw more visitors today as second Shahi Snan is going to take place on January 29, on the occasion of Mouni Amawasya.

(With inputs from ANI)

