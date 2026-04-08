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Home > India News > Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others

Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others

A 35-year-old woman was found strangled and hidden inside a bed box at a PG in Delhi’s Mangolpuri on April 7. She had gone there to meet Deepak, one of the accused, and stayed for about an hour.

Woman found in a bed box in Mangolpuri (Image: Representative photo)
Woman found in a bed box in Mangolpuri (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 8, 2026 18:34:33 IST

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Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others

A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a double bed storage box at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The body had clear strangulation marks, pointing to a brutal killing that has shocked the locality.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the case: Surendra, also known as Bobby, Joginder, and 22-year-old Deepak. All three are residents of Mangolpuri. The case has raised serious concerns, especially because the crime happened inside a private room.

PCR Call Led Police To Shocking Discovery

Reports say that, according to police, the case came to light on April 7 when a PCR call was received at Mangolpuri police station. The caller reported that a woman was lying under suspicious circumstances inside a room in a building located in Patthar Market.

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A police team rushed to the spot and found that a PG facility was being run on the third floor of the building by Amarjeet, 31. When officers inspected the room, they made a disturbing discovery. “During inspection of the room, the body of a woman was recovered from inside the storage compartment of a bed. The victim had visible strangulation marks around her neck and an injury on her forehead,” a senior police officer said, as per reports. 

Forensic Teams Called, Identity Confirmed

Soon after the body was recovered, crime team officials and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts were called to the spot. They examined the room carefully and collected samples for further investigation.

The woman was later identified as a resident of Mangolpuri. Police said early findings showed that she was in a relationship with one of the accused. “Preliminary enquiry revealed that she was in a relationship with one of the accused identified as Deepak,” the officer said.

What Happened On The Day Of The Crime In Mangolpuri

As per reports, police said that on April 7, the woman, who was married, came to the PG at around 4:30 pm. She met Deepak, who is also married, and both went inside a room where they stayed for about an hour.

After Deepak left the premises, the PG owner became suspicious and informed the police. The officer added that the other two accused, Surendra and Joginder, were also present in the PG at the time. Police are now probing the angle of alleged sexual harassment involving all three men.

Case Registered, Probe Continues

Based on the findings so far, police registered a case under relevant sections, including murder, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mangolpuri police station on April 8. All three accused were arrested on Wednesday.

“The accused are being interrogated and the sequence of events leading to the woman’s murder is being reconstructed,” the officer said. He added that all possible angles are being investigated, including the nature of the relationship, any dispute or fight, and other circumstances. “Further investigation is underway,” police said.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker: 30-Year-Old Tech Entrepreneur Dies By Suicide Just Five Days Before Destination Wedding, WhatsApp Message To Brother Reveals Shocking Details   

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Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others

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Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others
Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others
Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others
Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others

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