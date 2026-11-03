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Home > India News > Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In

Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In

Delhi traffic police checked 7,657 vehicles at several border points between November 1 midnight and November 2 noon. A total of 609 vehicles that failed to meet the prescribed emission standards were turned back.

Delhi Bars BS-IV Vehicles Under GRAP Restrictions (Photo Credits: ANI)
Delhi Bars BS-IV Vehicles Under GRAP Restrictions (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 16:50 IST

As the winter season is arriving in the national capital, the government has brought the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb air pollution in Delhi. The curb’s reaction could be seen in the capital as traffic police and enforcement teams checked thousands of vehicles and returned hundreds that did not meet the prescribed emission standards. According to the Delhi Traffic Police report, a total of 7,657 vehicles were checked between midnight on November 1 and noon on November 2. Out of these, 609 vehicles were denied entry into the city.

The enforcement drive was carried out at several major entry points to Delhi. Officials said the action was aimed at ensuring compliance with GRAP-related vehicle restrictions and preventing polluting vehicles from entering the capital.

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Delhi Traffic Police Checks 7,657 Vehicles at Border Points

The Northern Range of the Delhi Traffic Police said special enforcement teams had been deployed at different border locations to ensure that the restrictions were properly implemented. In a statement, the Northern Range said, “From midnight on November 1 to noon on November 2, a total of 7,657 vehicles were checked, of which 609 non-compliant vehicles were turned back.”

The checks were conducted at key entry points that connect Delhi with neighbouring areas. These locations include Rajokri on NH-48, DND Flyway, Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri and Badarpur.

These border points see a large movement of vehicles from neighbouring cities and states. The enforcement drive is intended to prevent vehicles that do not meet the prescribed emission standards from entering Delhi.

Which Vehicles Are Exempt From Delhi GRAP Restrictions?

While authorities have tightened checks on vehicles entering Delhi, certain categories have been exempted from the restrictions. Electric vehicles and CNG vehicles are allowed to enter the capital. Vehicles that comply with the BS-VI emission standards are also exempt from the restrictions.

The exemptions are intended to allow cleaner vehicles to continue operating while authorities take action against vehicles that fail to meet the required emission norms.

However, vehicles that do not meet the prescribed standards are being stopped at border points. Enforcement teams are checking vehicles to determine whether they comply with the restrictions. The drive is part of the broader effort to reduce vehicular emissions, which contribute to Delhi’s air pollution.

Delhi Environment and Transport Departments Join Traffic Police

The enforcement drive is being jointly carried out by the Delhi Environment and Transport Departments, along with the traffic police. Special teams have been deployed at multiple entry points to monitor vehicles and ensure that the restrictions are followed.

The coordinated action is aimed at strengthening enforcement across Delhi’s borders. Officials are focusing on preventing the entry of vehicles that do not meet the emission requirements under the GRAP measures. The drive also seeks to ensure that vehicle owners follow the restrictions in place during periods of worsening air quality.

Why Delhi Is Enforcing GRAP Vehicle Restrictions

The GRAP is implemented to counter the worsening air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Under GRAP, authorities restrict vehicles and other activities depending on the severity of the pollution. This response comes as vehicular emissions contribute a major portion of air pollution in Delhi. Restrictions on vehicles fail to meet emission standards, which are aimed at reducing pollution levels.

The latest enforcement drive reflects the authorities’ efforts to ensure that the prescribed restrictions are followed at Delhi’s entry points. Officials said the checks would help prevent non-compliant vehicles from entering the city and support the implementation of GRAP-related measures.

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Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In
Tags: air-pollutionBS-VI vehiclesCNG vehiclesDelhi NewsDelhi PollutionDelhi Traffic Policedelhi-ncrelectric vehiclesGRAPhome-hero-pos-2Vehicle Restrictions

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Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In

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Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In
Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In
Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In
Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In
Delhi Shuts Its Doors to BS-IV Vehicles Amid Pollution Crisis, 609 Turned Back as GRAP Restrictions Kick In

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