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Home > India News > Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

Delhi SIR draft voter roll is out with 47.58 lakh names marked uncollectible. Check your name online using EPIC, personal details or mobile number.

Delhi SIR Draft Roll Released, 47.58 Lakh Names Uncollectible (Image: AI-generated)
Delhi SIR Draft Roll Released, 47.58 Lakh Names Uncollectible (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 14:59 IST

The draft electoral rolls under the Delhi SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise have been released after the publication schedule was revised three times. The final rolls will now be published on November 4, instead of October 27, according to the revised timeline. With 47.58 lakh electors marked “uncollectible”, voters in Delhi can now check whether their names appear in the draft roll.

The Delhi SIR enumeration phase ended on Monday after nearly one-and-a-half months of work. Forms of 97.51 lakh electors, around 67% of the 1.45 crore electors recorded when the exercise began, were collected and uploaded to the official portal.

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Delhi SIR draft roll: Why 47.58 lakh names are at risk

The remaining 47.58 lakh electors, around 33% of the electorate, were marked “uncollectible”. The category includes people who were absent, may have moved or died, duplicate entries and cases listed under “Other” reasons. Their names will be struck off, meaning roughly one in every three electors in the Capital could be deleted from the draft roll. However, the final data is yet to be declared.

Voters can use three methods to check their names in the Delhi SIR draft electoral rolls. The first is through their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

Delhi SIR check online: Search using your EPIC number

Go to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and select your preferred language. The language selection will automatically change the options on the page. Enter your EPIC Number, select Delhi as the state, fill in the Captcha code and search to check your name.

For those who do not have their EPIC number handy, the Delhi SIR portal also allows a search using personal details. Select “Search by details”, choose your state and language, and enter your name and relative’s name as provided in the SIR form.

Delhi SIR voter list: Two more ways to find your name

Next, enter your date of birth, gender, district and Assembly constituency, followed by the Captcha code, and hit search. This method requires more information than an EPIC-based search.

The third and simplest Delhi SIR option is searching through a registered mobile number. Visit the same Election Commission portal, select your state and language, enter the mobile number registered with the Election Commission, fill in the Captcha code and search.

Also Read: 16-Year-Old Assaulted By Driver, Conductor In Moving Bus For 47 Km In Delhi, Nirbhaya Memories Return    

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Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online
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Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

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Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

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Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online
Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online
Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online
Delhi SIR Draft Voter Roll Released: 47.58 Lakh Names Marked Uncollectible; Is Your Name On The Electoral Roll? Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

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