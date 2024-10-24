Delhi Smokeshow: AQI Turns ‘Very poor’ Exceeds 330

The air quality in Delhi has plunged into the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 330 in multiple areas across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The air quality in Delhi has plunged into the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 330 in multiple areas across the National Capital Region (NCR). According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday morning at 7:00 am, several locations reported alarming AQI levels: Anand Vihar (392), Ashok Vihar (350), IGI Airport T3 (334), ITO (324), RK Puram (359), Okhla Phase-2 (322), and Dwarka Sector 8 (348).

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai raised concerns over the increasing pollution levels, attributing part of the problem to stubble burning in neighboring states. He noted that shifting winds from the northwest could exacerbate the situation.

“As per meteorological reports, northwesterly winds are now flowing, which means the impact of stubble burning from Haryana and Punjab will become more pronounced in Delhi,” Rai said on October 24. “All departments are on high alert, and I will be urging the Union Environment Minister to convene a meeting. Research from IIT Kanpur on artificial rain should also proceed to help address the pollution crisis. Additionally, I have written to transport ministers in neighboring states, asking them to stop sending diesel vehicles into Delhi while weather conditions remain unfavorable,” Rai added.

The government’s heightened alert comes as the city braces for further dips in air quality, with the potential for severe health impacts on residents.