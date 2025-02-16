Delhi Stampede: Railway Minister Assures Situation Under Control, Orders Probe

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) on Saturday night claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including three children, and left dozens injured.

What Led to the Stampede?

According to officials, overcrowding at platforms 14 and 15 triggered panic, leading to the deadly stampede. The chaos was exacerbated by the delay of two Prayagraj-bound trains, the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani. Passengers from these delayed trains crowded platforms 12, 13, and 14, further worsening the situation.

Sources indicate that a wrong announcement regarding platform changes might have led to confusion among passengers, causing a surge in movement and an uncontrollable rush. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), KPS Malhotra, confirmed that several passengers fainted in the crush, escalating the panic.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the incident, stating that the situation was now under control. In a series of posts on social media, he extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured prompt action.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede at NDLS. My prayers are with all those who lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist those affected,” Vaishnaw said.

Special Trains to Handle Rush

In response to the sudden surge of passengers, Northern Railways operated four special trains to help evacuate the crowd.

“Four special trains were deployed to handle the unprecedented rush at New Delhi Railway Station. The situation is now under control, and the rush has significantly reduced,” Vaishnaw added.

The Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have launched a detailed investigation into the tragedy. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the station to understand the sequence of events leading to the stampede. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered to identify lapses and ensure accountability.

Compensation for Victims

The government has announced financial assistance for the victims of the stampede:

Families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh each.

each. Seriously injured individuals will be given Rs 2.5 lakh .

. Those with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station serves as a grim reminder of the challenges posed by overcrowding at major transport hubs. As authorities investigate the incident, efforts must be made to improve crowd management, enhance safety measures, and prevent such tragedies in the future.

