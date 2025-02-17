Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

The chaos erupted as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees rushed to catch Prayagraj-bound special trains. In response to the tragedy, the Ministry of Railways has announced new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

A tragic stampede at Delhi’s main railway station claimed two more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 18.


A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of 18 people, with dozens more injured. The chaos erupted as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees rushed to catch Prayagraj-bound special trains. In response to the tragedy, the Ministry of Railways has announced new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Safety Measures for Prayagraj-Bound Trains

To avoid further congestion and confusion, the Ministry of Railways has decided that all special trains heading to Prayagraj will now depart from Platform 16. Passengers traveling for the Kumbh Mela are also advised to use the Ajmeri Gate entrance for entering and exiting the station, a move designed to ease overcrowding at peak hours.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Ministry’s official statement emphasized, “All passengers wishing to travel to Prayagraj will enter and exit from the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station. Regular trains will continue to operate from all platforms as usual, but this step aims to prevent peak-hour crowds from accumulating at a single platform.”

Increased Security and Assistance for Passengers

In addition to these changes, the Ministry has increased the presence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at the station. These officers will assist passengers by guiding them to the correct platforms and ensuring smooth movement throughout the station.

Investigation Launched into Cause of Stampede

The stampede occurred amid confusion over train announcements, as two other trains—Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express—had already caused significant delays. This resulted in overcrowding on platforms 13, 14, and 15. Eyewitnesses report that a sudden announcement about a special train to Prayagraj departing from platform 16 triggered a surge of passengers trying to reach the platform.

The only access to platform 16 was through a narrow, 42-step stairway leading to a 25-foot-wide foot overbridge. As thousands pushed forward, the stairway became dangerously congested, and those ascending were blocked by people descending, causing a bottleneck that led to the tragic stampede.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident and ensure accountability.

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Of India Adjourns Hearing In Places Of Worship Act

Supreme Court Of India Adjourns Hearing In Places Of Worship Act

Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Indian Illegal Immigrant Jatinder Singh Shares Horrifying Experience, Turban Removed And Thrown In Dustbin

Indian Illegal Immigrant Jatinder Singh Shares Horrifying Experience, Turban Removed And Thrown In Dustbin

Did Virat Kohli Break The BCCI Rule Of ‘No Pesonal Chefs’ By Ordering Special Food? Here’s What Happened

Did Virat Kohli Break The BCCI Rule Of ‘No Pesonal Chefs’ By Ordering Special Food?...

Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly

Sam Pitroda’s ‘China Not Enemy’ Remarks Spark Controversy, BJP Responds Strongly

Entertainment

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their Wedding

Prateik Babbar’s Wife Priya Banerjee Finally Breaks Silence On Not Inviting Raj Babbar To Their

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik Aaryan But It’s Not Aashiqui 3

Who Is Sreeleela? 23-Year-Old Pushpa Star All Set For Her Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Kartik

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox