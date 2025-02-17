Delhi Station Stampede: All Special Prayagraj Trains To Run From This Platform

The chaos erupted as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees rushed to catch Prayagraj-bound special trains. In response to the tragedy, the Ministry of Railways has announced new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A tragic stampede at Delhi’s main railway station claimed two more lives on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 18.

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of 18 people, with dozens more injured. The chaos erupted as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees rushed to catch Prayagraj-bound special trains. In response to the tragedy, the Ministry of Railways has announced new measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

New Safety Measures for Prayagraj-Bound Trains

To avoid further congestion and confusion, the Ministry of Railways has decided that all special trains heading to Prayagraj will now depart from Platform 16. Passengers traveling for the Kumbh Mela are also advised to use the Ajmeri Gate entrance for entering and exiting the station, a move designed to ease overcrowding at peak hours.

The Ministry’s official statement emphasized, “All passengers wishing to travel to Prayagraj will enter and exit from the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station. Regular trains will continue to operate from all platforms as usual, but this step aims to prevent peak-hour crowds from accumulating at a single platform.”

Increased Security and Assistance for Passengers

In addition to these changes, the Ministry has increased the presence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at the station. These officers will assist passengers by guiding them to the correct platforms and ensuring smooth movement throughout the station.

Investigation Launched into Cause of Stampede

The stampede occurred amid confusion over train announcements, as two other trains—Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express—had already caused significant delays. This resulted in overcrowding on platforms 13, 14, and 15. Eyewitnesses report that a sudden announcement about a special train to Prayagraj departing from platform 16 triggered a surge of passengers trying to reach the platform.

The only access to platform 16 was through a narrow, 42-step stairway leading to a 25-foot-wide foot overbridge. As thousands pushed forward, the stairway became dangerously congested, and those ascending were blocked by people descending, causing a bottleneck that led to the tragic stampede.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident and ensure accountability.