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Home > India News > Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops

Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops

Fresh violence broke out in Delhi as NEET paper leak protests escalated into clashes, leaving several students and police personnel injured.

Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 22:46 IST

Tensions between student protesters and the Delhi Police continue to escalate, with fresh clashes breaking out at Sansad Marg. According to reports, the renewed violence resulted in injuries to both police personnel and demonstrating students. Security forces fired tear gas shells and initiated a lathi charge to disperse the gathering, while the Delhi Police Commissioner arrived at the scene to personally oversee the situation after several police personnel, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), two inspectors and another policeman were seriously injured. 

How Fresh Violence Erupted Between Students and Police

Video footage from the protest site shows police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel using lathis to clear crowds of demonstrating students. Simultaneously, sections of protesters engaged in confrontations with the forces. Officials confirmed that two police personnel were injured in the latest wave of clashes as authorities resorted to tear gas.This renewed surge follows the massive “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20, during which over 80 students were injured and 118 police personnel sustained injuries amid violent confrontations. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old student remains in critical condition at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

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Social Activist Anna Hazare Writes to PM Modi

Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has sent a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep pain over the police action against protesting students. Hazare urged the Central Government to establish a constructive dialogue with the youth rather than suppressing dissent.  

In his letter, Hazare highlighted systemic failures surrounding the NEET examination, the severe distress among students, and the forcible handling of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk. He emphasized that paper leaks, delayed recruitments, and rising unemployment must be treated as a societal grief requiring sensitive engagement, rather than merely a law-and-order problem.  

Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition to End Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk has indicated he will end his indefinite hunger strike only if the Centre gives a firm assurance that no student or protester will face retaliatory action. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:   “Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system.”  “If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement.”  

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Sets One Condition To End His Hunger Strike: What Is That?’

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Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops
Tags: Delhi Police stone pelting Sansad MargDelhi student protest Sansad Marg violencehome-hero-pos-1NEET paper leak protest Delhi Police clashSonam Wangchuk hunger strike condition

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Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops
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