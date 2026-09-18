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Home > India News > Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs

Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs

Delhi gangrape-murder case: Police arrested four accused, including three juveniles, after tracing a tempo through CCTV footage and recovering weapons.

Delhi teen’s body found in field days after alleged gangrape, murder (Image: ANI, representative photo)
Delhi teen’s body found in field days after alleged gangrape, murder (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 13:16 IST

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons, including three minors, inside a tempo in Delhi before she was stabbed to death and her body dumped in an open field, police said. Her decomposed body was found days later on September 13 near Jaipal Rana’s field on Kushak Road in the Swaroop Nagar area of Northwest Delhi. The body had decomposed so badly that police could not immediately establish the victim’s gender, while some parts had been eaten by stray dogs and one hand was found separated from the body.

Reportedly, the girl and the accused were known to each other and were travelling together in the tempo when the crime allegedly took place. Police said they drank together inside the vehicle before the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted, stabbed and killed. The Delhi Police investigation later traced the vehicle through a detailed CCTV trail.

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Delhi police follow tempo trail after body is found

The girl had not been reported missing by her family. As per reports, police said her family told investigators that she would often leave home and return after a few days. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

With no apparent eyewitness and the identities of the perpetrators initially unknown, Delhi Police teams examined more than 50 CCTV cameras covering the area and adjoining routes. A tempo was spotted near the crime scene around the relevant time, but its registration number could not be clearly seen because of the darkness.

Delhi investigators track vehicle across multiple cameras

Reports say that investigators then tracked the tempo’s movement across multiple CCTV locations. A night-long search operation was carried out during the intervening night of September 15 and 16, following which the suspected vehicle was traced.

The driver was identified and questioned, leading the Delhi investigation to the apprehension of four persons allegedly linked to the crime. As per reports,tThe adult accused was identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, a resident of Khadda Colony. The other three accused are juveniles aged 16 and 17, police said.

Delhi case yields weapons and other evidence

According to reports, police recovered two knives allegedly used in the crime, clothes allegedly worn by the accused and the tempo. The recoveries form part of the ongoing Delhi probe into the killing and alleged sexual assault.

Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events, determine the individual roles of those apprehended and verify the forensic and technical evidence, police said.

Also Read: Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?    

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Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs
Tags: Delhi crime newsDelhi Gang RapeDelhi Newshome-hero-pos-3

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Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs

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Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs
Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs
Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs
Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs
Delhi Teen Gang Assaulted, Stabbed To Death By 4 Including 3 Minors; Body Found In Field Days Later, Partly Eaten By Dogs

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