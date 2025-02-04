Delhi To Experience Light Rain And Thunderstorms, Poor Air Quality Persisting: IMD Forecast

Delhi is set to experience light rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with a cloudy sky and poor air quality, as the AQI remained at 243 in the "poor" category.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and a cloudy sky, in Delhi on Tuesday. The weather is expected to bring some relief from the intense dry conditions, with the minimum temperature likely to rise. However, air quality remains a significant concern, as it continues to be in the “poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 243 at 7 am.

The IMD further predicts that areas like Bawana, Alipur, Pitampura, Mundaka, Preet Vihar, Dwarka, Lodi Road, Delhi Airport, Vasant Vihar, and Lajpat Nagar are likely to experience light rainfall throughout the day. The capital city is expected to witness a temperature range between 12°C and 21°C, with Monday’s temperature varying between 10.2°C and 24.4°C. The humidity on Monday stood at 49%, and the weather pattern is expected to remain similar over the next few days.

Looking ahead, Delhi’s weather forecast for this week suggests a combination of rain and foggy conditions. From February 5 onward, fog will become a prominent feature of the weather. Moderate fog is predicted for February 5, followed by shallow fog on February 6 and 7. During this period, temperatures are expected to range between 9°C and 25°C. The trend of dense fog and fluctuating temperatures will continue on February 8 and 9, with temperatures remaining within the same range.

Delhi’s January was marked as the hottest in recent years, with temperatures surpassing the long-term average. The average maximum temperature for January 2024 stood at 21.1°C, slightly higher than the normal 20.1°C. Nighttime temperatures were also higher than usual, which meteorologists attributed to the lack of strong western disturbances. These disturbances typically bring rainfall and cooler conditions to the region.

Weather expert Mahesh Palawat mentioned that despite the passage of several western disturbances across northern India, most of them were weak and did not lead to substantial rainfall or snowfall. As a result, the temperatures remained higher throughout January.

