Delhi to Install 32 Real-Time Monitoring Stations to Track Yamuna Pollution as Clean-Up Gains Momentum | India News

In a big step toward cleaning the heavily polluted Yamuna River, the BJP-led Delhi government has announced that it will set up 32 real-time water quality monitoring stations. These stations will help keep track of pollution levels in the river and in the major drains that flow into it.

According to a senior official, 10 of these monitoring stations will be placed directly on the Yamuna River, while the remaining 22 will be installed along large drains that empty into it.

Where Will the Stations Be Set Up?

The government has identified several key locations along the Yamuna where the monitoring stations will be established. These include:

On the Yamuna River:

Palla, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamuddin Bridge, Okhla Barrage, and other major locations. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Drains:

Najafgarh, Metcalfe House, Khyber Pass, and Sweeper Colony.

At Border Drains:

Singhu Border (DD6, Sonepat), Bahadurgarh, Shahdara, Sahibabad, and Banthia.

These sites were selected because they are either major entry points for polluted water or critical zones for monitoring the river’s health.

Stations Will Track Pollution in Real Time

The plan is for these stations to not only track pollution but also record cleaning activities in real time. They are expected to be up and running by the end of this year.

The tender process to build and install these stations has already begun. Once functional, they will send data directly to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) servers.

Each station will measure key pollutants in the water, such as:

BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand)

COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand)

TSS (Total Suspended Solids)

Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Ammonia levels

This will allow the government to respond quickly if pollution levels spike or if any area needs immediate attention.

Cleaning of Sewage Water Already Underway

The Delhi government has already begun treating sewage water that flows into the Yamuna. This treatment is a core part of the larger clean-up project.

Lt. Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Minister Parvesh Verma have all been closely monitoring the project. They’ve made several visits to the major drains that contribute to the pollution, keeping a check on progress.

New Budget Reflects Government’s Priority

Cleaning up the Yamuna has long been a major issue in Delhi. While previous governments made promises but didn’t follow through, the current BJP-led administration is making it a top priority.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently made a strong budgetary push in this direction. In the Delhi Budget 2025-26, her government has earmarked ₹500 crore specifically for the Yamuna clean-up mission.

Out of this amount, a large portion will go towards building 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs). These STPs will treat water before it even reaches the river, helping stop pollution at the source.

Apart from that, an additional ₹1,500 crore has been allocated for rejuvenating the Yamuna and upgrading the city’s broader sewage system.

Promise to Clean Yamuna in First Term

The BJP government has pledged to clean the Yamuna within its first term in office. This promise comes after years of failed attempts by previous administrations. With real-time monitoring, dedicated sewage treatment plants, and large financial commitments, the government says it’s taking a science-based, result-driven approach this time.

Whether these efforts succeed in giving Delhi a cleaner Yamuna remains to be seen, but the scale of the plan signals a serious push.

As one official put it, “This isn’t just about optics—we want measurable improvement, and real-time monitoring is the backbone of that effort.”