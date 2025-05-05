Delhi to Install Mist Sprayers And Water Sprinklers on Electric Poles to Fight Pollution at Key Hotspots

In a fresh push to tackle the city's growing air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday ordered the installation of mist sprayers and water sprinklers on electric poles along central road dividers and major roads in 13 key pollution hotspots.

In a fresh push to tackle the city’s growing air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday ordered the installation of mist sprayers and water sprinklers on electric poles along central road dividers and major roads in 13 key pollution hotspots.

This move is aimed at reducing dust levels in areas known to have high pollution levels. Sirsa said the goal now is not just planning, but visible action on the ground.

Agencies Told to Act Fast

Infrastructure and civic agencies have been told to place mechanical water sprinklers and anti-smog guns at regular spots—especially in parts of the city where air quality tends to be the worst. These agencies have also been instructed to keep roads and intersections clean and dust-free through routine mist spraying and mechanized road sweeping.

“This is about enforcement, not announcements,” said Sirsa. “Delhi’s fight against air pollution demands not just planning but daily execution.”

Part of Larger Anti-Pollution Plan

This step is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which kicks in when Delhi’s air quality starts to decline, especially in the winter months. The pollution hotspots were identified by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after detailed studies.

The minister pointed out that earlier pilot projects by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had shown good results. Encouraged by this, the city is now expanding the use of these mist systems.

Why Electric Poles?

Explaining the decision to mount mist sprayers on electric poles, Sirsa said, “Electric poles on central verges provide a structurally suitable and spatially distributed base for these mist spray systems without requiring additional infrastructure.”

This smart use of existing infrastructure means the government won’t need to build anything new, saving both time and money.

Technical Details of the System

The Environment Department has also set technical guidelines for the mist systems. The plan includes the use of 50 to 100 micron mist jets, which will operate at a pressure of 0.45 to 0.65 MPa. These jets are designed to trap PM2.5 and PM10 particles—the tiny bits of dust and pollution that get into people’s lungs and can cause serious health problems.

The main focus is on areas with heavy traffic and active construction, which tend to generate the most dust. These mist sprayers will help reduce pollution right at its source.

Daily Monitoring and Surprise Checks

Each agency involved has been asked to assign pollution control officers who will monitor the work every day and send regular progress reports. At the same time, the Environment Department will carry out surprise inspections to make sure the rules are actually being followed.

Sirsa made it clear that this step marks a major shift—from writing policies to making sure they are actually being followed on the streets.

Protecting Health Through Real Action

The minister also stressed that the Delhi government is fully committed to protecting public health. He said the only way to bring real change is through coordinated action between all agencies.

“The Delhi government remains committed to protecting public health and institutionalising sustainable air quality measures through coordinated inter-agency action,” Sirsa said.

With pollution levels in Delhi continuing to raise health concerns year after year, this step could mark a new chapter in the city’s battle for cleaner air—one where action speaks louder than words.