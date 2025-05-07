Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi To Use Cloud Seeding For Artificial Rain To Tackle Air Pollution, ₹2.55 Crore Project Approved

To tackle severe pollution, Delhi will conduct cloud seeding with IIT Kanpur in May. The ₹2.55 crore project aims to produce artificial rain in the capital’s outer zones.

Delhi To Use Cloud Seeding For Artificial Rain To Tackle Air Pollution, ₹2.55 Crore Project Approved


In a historic move to fight the persistent air pollution problem in the capital, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved a cloud seeding project aimed at inducing artificial rain later this month. The initiative, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, is designed to bring temporary relief to the city’s choking air and aligns with the government’s broader Viksit Delhi goal.

Cloud seeding, a method of creating artificial rain by dispersing substances like silver iodide into the clouds, will be deployed for the first time in Delhi. The decision was confirmed by a cabinet member, who noted that the activity is expected to take place in the last week of May, pending necessary approvals from departments and key stakeholders.

The project will involve five trial operations using IIT Kanpur’s aircraft, a Cessna plane, to seed clouds in the outer parts of Delhi. The aim is to target regions where pollution levels remain especially high.

Each artificial rain attempt is projected to cost ₹66 lakh, with an operation cost of ₹55 lakh. The total project cost for all five trials could rise to ₹2.55 crore, according to officials.

The cloud seeding initiative represents a fresh approach after several other pollution-control efforts over the years have failed to bring lasting improvements. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently registers in the “very poor” or “severe” categories, making it one of the most polluted capitals in the world.

A government official stated, “The objective is clear—we want to explore every scientific method possible to clean Delhi’s air. This is part of our commitment to building a Viksit Delhi.”

Despite numerous measures such as banning firecrackers, odd-even traffic schemes, and shutting down pollution-causing industries, Delhi continues to struggle with toxic smog during peak seasons. The government hopes this innovative method will offer at least temporary relief and pave the way for more such interventions in the future.

The collaboration with IIT Kanpur, a leading institute in weather and atmospheric research, is expected to ensure scientific rigor and effectiveness in the execution.

As the capital prepares for this ambitious step, residents remain hopeful that the artificial rain will help clear the skies even if for a short while.

